Teacher Sabina Nessa was ‘hit over the head’ yards from her doorstep

Sabina Nessa was killed after her attacker hit her over the head with an object just yards from her doorstep, police sources have claimed.

London teacher Sabina Nessa, 28, was killed on Friday night, September 17 as she was on her way into a pub.

Unreleased surveillance footage shows her attacker hit her with an object before lifting her over his shoulder and carrying her away, The Daily Telegraph reported.

Ms. Nessa was found dead by her dog walker in Cator Park in Beckenham, south-east London.

This latest tragedy in the life of a woman has triggered a national debate about how to protect society from violent men.







A 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder yesterday evening, September 23.

A friend claimed that Ms Nessa was going on a first date.

The man was taken into custody at an address in Lewisham.

Police issued an urgent appeal last night for more information.







CCTV images show a man who appears to be in his 30s and his silver car.

The Metropolitan Police requested any information regarding the man’s whereabouts.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil John wrote: "Our team have been working tirelessly to find the person responsible for Sabina's murder and this has included an extensive trawl of CCTV, work which remains ongoing.







“We would ask anyone – especially those in Kidbrooke and the wider area of Lewisham and Greenwich – to take a careful look at these images to check whether you know who this man is or have seen him over recent days.

“Any information as to his identity or whereabouts could be vital for our investigation so we are asking you to share this image far and wide to ensure as many people as possible see it.”