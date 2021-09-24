iPhone 13 models ‘SOLD OUT’ in minutes with delays until November

IT’S iPhone launch day – but several models of Apple’s new smartphone are already sold out.

Some of the most sought-after iPhone 13 models will be out of stock for weeks.

1 Apple fans are snapping up the iPhone 13 Image Credits: Apple

The iPhone 13 was unveiled last week, and was made available for pre-order on Friday, September 17.

The device is now available and shipping to customers.

But demand already appears to be very high – because several models will take weeks to arrive for customers.

You could have to wait until November to get your order if you don’t pre-order models.

This is the same story in the US as it is in the UK, indicating the high demand for Apple’s shiny new device.

The iPhone 13 Mini in the US is currently shipping within 5 to 7 days.

The iPhone 13 itself will arrive within 7 to 10 business day.

And the story is much worse for the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max, both of which are listed as arriving in “3 to 4 weeks”.

For the iPhone 13 Mini, delivery is expected in October in the UK.

The iPhone 13 Mini will be delivered in October, but this delivery date has been pushed back to October.

The real problems are with the iPhone 13 Pro Max and Pro Max, which will not arrive until late October or early November.

The handset was officially unveiled at an event last week.

The handset features a powerful A15 chip, improvements to the camera and a new pink colour option.

Base storage has been doubled to 64GB from 128GB. The Pro model is the highest-end model and boasts 1TB of storage.

Our roundup of the top iPhone 13 deals is available here.

