Barcelona star Riqui Puig caught giving Ronald Koeman death stare as woes worsen

Barcelona youngster Rigui Puig was caught eyeballing manager Ronald Koeman as the Catalan side drew 0-0 with mid-table side Cadiz on Thursday night.

The turmoil surrounding the club seems to show no signs of ending as Koeman’s side have picked up just two wins in five games so far in La Liga.

Following on from a disappointing 1-1 draw to Granada on Monday, Barcelona’s lacklustre form continued against Cadiz in a match which saw Frenkie de Jong sent off in the second-half.

Puig, a 22-year-old academy graduate, couldn’t hide his disgust towards Koeman and gave the Dutchman a death stare while he sat down on the bench.









De Jong’s red card saw Koeman’s side play the last 25 minutes with 10 men as the manager himself was eventually dismissed for dissent, capping off a torrid evening.

The manager was left fuming after Sergio Busquets’ late booking and was given his marching orders for complaining.

It was all but smooth-sailing in the final minutes as goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen’s saves earned Barcelona point.

Puig, who struggled to find opportunities since Koeman’s appointment, finally came on with ten minutes left, even though the side was still struggling.

Do you believe Koeman is going to be fired before Christmas? Let us know in the comments section.













Want to be on the ball with all of the latest football news? Get the Central Recorder email newsletter about football! You will never miss any of the most important news, from the latest transfer news to the agenda setting stories. How do I sign up? It takes only seconds. Simply enter your email address and click’subscribe. It’s that easy. Each morning you will receive an email containing all the most important news stories. Click this link to learn more about our email newsletter.

Barcelona are currently in the awkward position of rebuilding their side around a core team of youngsters. But they have not been able to rely on the magic of Lionel Messi for help.

Koeman is under more scrutiny after his side was decimated by Bayern Munich at Camp Nou earlier this year.