TBA: Demon Slayer Season 3 English Dub Release Date

Demon Slayer enthusiasts around the globe are looking forward to season 3, but information on when the English dub will be released is still unclear.

The debut of Demon Slayer’s third TV season is only a matter of hours away; however, whilst the vast majority of fans will soon be settling down to enjoy the one-hour special premiere on Crunchyroll, a large proportion of the global community will be waiting for the English dub.

We do know for certain that the anime will receive an English dub as well as new cast members, but information about its release is still very scarce.

Below is what we have so far on the Demon Slayer 3 English dub.

TBA remains the English dub for Demon Slayer 3 season 3.

Unfortunately, the Demon Slayer 3 Japanese Sub is set to debut around the globe on April 9th. Crunchyroll Official confirmation has not been made of an English dub release date.

The good news is that the platform has confirmed that an English dub will be released at some point on the Spring slate; which shouldn’t necessarily come as a surprise, considering the franchise’s global success.

Crunchyroll typically releases English subs around two or three weeks after Japanese subtitles. However, Demon Slayer historically has had trouble keeping the gap between Japanese sub and English sub release to a minimum.

There was actually an eleven-week delay between the Japanese sub and English dub for the Entertainment District Arc (Season 2) – one of the longest delays in recent dub memory.

This means that although it is possible to predict The Swordsmith Village’s airing in the last week of April, or even the first week May, this prediction seems wildly optimistic. A more realistic projection would be June 2023.

The OTT anime streaming company offers a free 14-day trial for new customers. Customers will then have to purchase a premium subscription.

Crunchyroll is currently available in the United States at:

Fan – $7.99 a month, access limited to one device

Mega-Fan – $9.99 a month, access on four devices simultaneously, offline viewing

Mega-Fan – $14.99 a month, access on six devices simultaneously, offline viewing

Prices for anime streaming in the UK are:

Fan – £4.99 a month, access limited to one device

Mega-Fan – £5.99 a month, access on four devices simultaneously, offline viewing

Mega-Fan – £59.99 a year, access on four devices simultaneously, offline viewing

The English voices for Demon Slayer season three are now available.

This is the voice of Demon Slayer, season 3, English dub.

Abby Trott as Nezuko Kamado

Aleks Le as Zenitsu Agatsuma

Bryce Papenbrook as Inosuke Hashibira

Greg Chun as Muzan Kibutsuji

Zach Aguilar as Tanjirō Kamado

Griffin Burns as Muichiro Tokito

Kira Buckland as Mitsuri Kanroji

Lucien Dodge, Akaza

Season 3 will also feature the introduction of four new Upper Rank demons. They will be played as:

Jonah Scott is Kokushibo

Stephen Fu is the Doma

Hantengu with Christopher Corey Smith

Brent Mukai as Gyokko

