How the Impractical Jokers Can Make Even The Most Inane Pranks Airworthy

Joe Gatto decided that he wanted to spend more time with his family and so resigned from both Impractical Jokers and Tenderloins. Streaming services would quickly replace the sorrow and confusion that Joe Gatto felt.

A select number of episodes were removed from HBO Max or TruTV without any explanation following Gatto’s departure. We don’t know why Episodes 9 & 24 of Season 4, Episode 12 in Season 7, Episode 16 from Season 7, Episode 25 from Season 8, and YouTube clips from Episodes 16 & 25 were pulled down. Note that many episodes featured Gatto in situations where he was exposed to physical contact. These episodes are more likely to have been rejected by the networks.

Although these are rare occasions where Jokers’ pranks do come back to haunt them in the end, it doesn’t look like they’ll be stopping their madness anytime soon.