What do the lyrics of Jonas Brothers’ Walls mean? SNL premieres new song

The Jonas Brothers performed not one but two new songs on Saturday Night Live – let’s take a look at the lyrics of their latest track, Walls.

The Jonas Brothers and Molly Shannon, a comedic actress at 30 Rock were musical guests on Saturday, April 8. Two songs were performed by them on Saturday night.

After their SNL performance, there was much interest in the meanings of the Jonas Brothers‘ two new songs. So, let’s take a deep dive into the lyrics.

Jonas Brothers play two brand-new songs on SNL

The Jonas Brothers are back on Saturday Night Live for the third consecutive time as the featured musical guest. In 2009, the first episode featured the pop-rock group performing for Alec Baldwin. Emma Thompson was the host.

The SNL Stage featured two new songs from their last performance: Walls and Waffle House.

The two songs are from The Album which will be released on May 12th.

What are the lyrics of Jonas Brothers’ Walls about?

There has been much interest in the lyrics of Jonas Brothers’ latest tracks. While Waffle House explores the idea of coming together with the people closest to you and making your dreams come true, Walls returns to the popular music trope of the ‘love song’.

Walls might be about Sophie Turner because Joe Jonas sings the lead vocals on this track. But this song wasn’t written specifically for any one person. Walls is credited to Joe, Nick, and Kevin Jonas as the songwriters. However, the song also features nine other songwriters: Jon Bellion (and Andrea Rosario), Douglas Davis, Peter Nappi and Clyde Lawrence; Jordan Cohen, Jason Cornet and Johnny Simpson. Felicia Ferraro is not credited.

In the background as the song breaks down, you can hear a voice saying “levántate en amor.” This roughly translates from Spanish to English as “rise up love.”

Jonas Brothers’ Walls lyrics in full

Lightning in her eyes is what I see.

What a wonderful thought!



Darling you’d make the walls cry

Darling you’d make the walls cry

‘Cause time is a door frame, I wanna go through

As long as it’d lead me back to you

If you were to leave me, I’d die. And even the walls would weep.



When your eyes are focused on your heart, you will never lose sight of it

Every start, I love you.



Darling you’d make the walls cry

Darling you’d make the walls cry

‘Cause time is a door frame, I wanna go through

As long as it’d lead me back to you

You could leave me if you did. Even the walls would cry.



The walls might even scream

The walls might even scream

The walls might even scream

The walls might even scream

