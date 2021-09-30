Taylor Swift Was a Bridesmaid at Lena Dunham’s Wedding

Taylor Swift was one of Lena Dunham’s bridesmaids at her wedding on Saturday.

Swift and Dunham have been close friends since 2015 — though they’re rarely seen together.

Dunham married musician Luis Felber at an impromptu London wedding.

Taylor Swift was a bridesmaid for Lena Dunham’s Saturday wedding, which had been secret until now.

The 35-year-old “Girls” creator quietly tied the knot with musician Luis Felber, as reported by the New York Times.

On Wednesday, Vogue published photos of the “impromptu” ceremony. Dunham met Felber through mutual friends in January. The magazine published photos of the ceremony.

According to Vogue, Swift was among the 60 guests and one of eight bridesmaids. The bridal party also included actors Myha’la Herrold and Tommy Dorfman, though none of Dunham’s “Girls” costars.

“You can have a far bigger wedding with less bridesmaids, but I guess it just speaks to how excited I was to have my close friends there,” Vogue was informed by Dunham.

“I spent so much time during the pandemic talking to my girlfriends about our feelings over FaceTime, but a few of my best friends I haven’t seen in over a year,” she continued. “And, you know, my girlfriends have had to deal with a lot of not-so-happy things with me in our adulthood, so to be able to celebrate something joyful and use it as an excuse to be together was very special.”

The union club in London was the venue for Swift’s wedding. Swift had been there since her relationship with Joe Alwyn.

Swift and Dunham met in 2013 and have been close friends since at least 2015, when Dunham appeared in Swift’s “Bad Blood” music video.

“I’m always proud of Taylor,” Dunham said on “Watch What Happens Live” in 2018. “Not only is she an amazing friend to me on a personal level, but she’s an amazing friend to lots of people in the world.”