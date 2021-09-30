Man charged with trying to ‘smuggle’ 17 Afghan refugees into the UK behind car tyres

Vasile Costache, a 53-year-old Romanian national, is charged with being part of a smuggling ring that tried to bring in 17 Afghan refugees into the UK who were hidden in a van

A man has been charged with conspiracy to try and smuggle 17 Afghan refugees including children and a pregnant woman into the UK, hidden in a van.

Vasile Costache, a 53-year-old Romanian national was arrested at Luton Airport last Monday before he could board a flight to Bucharest, reported MyLondon.

According to My London, he is connected to an operation that saw migrants board a Mercedes van in Holland while it was on its way to Harwich (Essex) ferry. But it was stopped at the hands of Dutch police.

Five children between 5 and 14 years old, and a pregnant lady, were among 17 Afghan refugees who were found hiding in wooden containers covered with tyres.

A Rotterdam court sentenced the van driver to 40 months in jail last year.

Costache, who also goes by the name Vasile Matei and lives in London, is accused in an operation to arrange the operation. He had allegedly planned on meeting the group in Essex.

On Wednesday, Costache was charged with conspiring to facilitate illegal immigration. He appeared before Uxbridge Magistrates.

National Crime Agency senior investigating officer Chris Hill said: “This are est is a significant moment in a long and complex investigation, and is the final piece in the jigsaw, with all those alleged to be involved now charged.

“In this particular case, we were able to work with our Dutch counterparts to prevent a group of people, some of whom were extremely vulnerable, making an incredibly dangerous journey in horrendous conditions.

“For this reason, tackling the organised crime groups involved in people smuggling is a priority for the NCA.”

Costache’s arrest was part of a larger investigation with 18 other people charged in connection with money laundering and organised immigration crime, four of which relating to this incident.

All three will appear at Croydon Crown Court on Oct. 4, where they will face a trial that is provisionally set for January 9, 20,23.