NBC’s La Brea Bosses Explain That ‘Lost’ Reference And Reveal More Influential Callbacks Are Coming

So while it kind of came across as a slight jokey comment in the moment, La Brea‘s Lost reference is sorta meant to stand for more than that. For one, it was a full-on acknowledgment of Lost‘s perpetual connection to broadcast network science fiction, and was clearly conceived during the earliest stages of production, before the TV-savvy public could go hard on making those comparisons itself. Second, by directly addressing the existence of Lost within the La Brea universe, the creative team is basically saying that this series won’t deliver the exact same kinds of storylines, characters or mysteries. We won’t need to worry about the donkey wheel or finding out that the sinkhole is actually just sun-soaked purgatory.