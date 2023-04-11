Taylor Swift Songs Inspire by Joe Alwyn

First song Taylor Swift collaborated on with her former boyfriend Joe AlwynThe ballad is featured on the 2020 edition of “The Ballad”. Folklore As a duo with Bon Iver. Joe was credit under William Bowery at the time the album was released. Taylor however confirmed that William and Joe were the same person during the Disney+ concert film. Folklore: Long Pond Studio Sessions.

Taylor revealed Joe had written the entire piano part, along with singing, “I can see you standin’ honey/With his arms around your body/Laughin’ but the joke’s not funny at all.” She went on to say The Favourite actor was “always just playing and making things up and kind of creating things,” but the couple may have never worked together if it wasn’t for the COVID-19 shutdown.

She said, “Hey, this could really be weird and we could love this.”

Their professional collaboration was the result? At the 2021 Grammys, Album of Year was awarded to this group.

Taylor exclaimed that he was so proud to be a part of “Exile.” Just write some words and have a good time creating a story that will make him cry.