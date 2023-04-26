Taylor SwiftSwiftie’s are sending a message of “Long Life” to Swiftie.

Jacob Lewis, 20, died on April 22 after being hit by a suspected drunk driver while leaving a Taylor Swift concert, according to local outlet KPRC. He was reportedly driving back from the Eras Tour show in Houston, Texas with sister April Bancroft When they run into vehicle issues.

The 20-year-old was driving a Buick LaCrosse on South U.S. Highway 59 around 1:15 a.m. when the “vehicle became disabled,” according to an April 24 Press Release Houston police did not identify the victim. He was struck by a car after stepping out of his vehicle to push it. Alan Bryant Hayes, 34, driving a Volkswagen Beetle. Lewis was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lewis’ dad Steve Lewis KPRC The following are some examples of how to use Hayes, “stopped his car and got out to help my daughter and my son pull Jacob away from the driver’s side tire of Jacob’s vehicle.” The alleged suspect, he said, then fled. He added, “Only later did he get in his car, drive off, and leave.”

Hayes eventually was taken into custody, and police charged him with DWI as well as failing to stop and render help. E! News has reached out to Harris County police for lawyer information for Hayes but has not heard back.