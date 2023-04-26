It’s only now that people are realizing the importance of putting your window shade up when you take off and land… this could save your lives

It is only recently that people have realised why the flight attendants ask you to raise your window shades during takeoff.

It could be a life-saving act.

2 The experts have explained why the window shades of a plane must be raised during takeoff and landing. Credit: Getty

Schiphol International Airport explained in a blog post: “It’s for your own safety.

“If anything happens during take-off and landing – the riskiest stages of every flight – then your eyes will already be used to the dark or the light outside, and you’ll be able to react more quickly.

“That’s also the reason why the lights in the cabin are dimmed for take-off and landing.”

Marshall Smith, who is a pilot of a helicopter, reiterated that safety was the main concern.

If the plane crashes, he said.

It is important that passengers can see well to ensure they are able to exit the aircraft as soon as possible.

M. Smith posted a message on an information-sharing website You can ask questions about the Quora to explain.

He explained: “The idea is that your eyes will adjust to the light outside so you don’t get blinded in the event of an emergency.

The lights are turned off to adjust your eyes to darkness in the event you need to escape.

If your eyes are already adjusted to darkness, then you don’t need to wait.

Harro Rander, the CEO of Aviation Safety network said it was important to get an outside perspective if there is an emergency on a plane.

He said MailOnline TravelIt’s crucial to know the other side of a building before deciding if you need to evacuate.

If flames can be seen on the side you need to use another exit.

This view was also shared by a Reddit user who explained the situation.

Then they added: [to the window blinds] we always turn off the lights in the cabin at this time.

The human eye needs to get used the the brightness outside.

It is important for a person to immediately be aware of his surroundings when an emergency occurs and he needs to evacuate the cabin. He should not wait to adjust his eyesight to bright or dark light.

A flight attendant added: “The flight attendants will be able to more quickly assess whether an escape is possible if the need arises.”

These are contingency measures for the unlikely but possible event of an airplane crash.

There is also a rather strange reason why all the plane windows are round.

When they used to be square, two plane crashes were blamed on them.

Sharp corners on windows can put metal around them under additional stress at high altitudes. The extra strain may be as much as 2 or 3 times greater than any other place in the plane.

It caused planes to crash in the air.

You may have also spotted some tiny holes in the plane window – we’ve explained what these are really for.

Don’t ever lean on the plane window though as experts have found that it is it dirtiest place on the flight.