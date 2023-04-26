Harry Belafonte dies at age 96. He was a singer and activist.

Harry Belafonte, the legendary singer known for hits including “Banana Boat (Day-O)” and “Jump in the Line,” has died. The 96-year-old singer died.

According to a statement from Belafonte’s team, the singer died of congestive heart failure at his home.

Belafonte broke records and was a trailblazer in his industry. He earned the first gold record in history for selling over 1 million LPs of his RCA album “Calypso,” a Tony for his first Broadway appearance in “John Murray Anderson’s Almanac” and, as the first Black producer in television, he won an Emmy for his CBS production of “Tonight With Belafonte”.

Belafonte, a Civil Rights activist and close friend of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., was more than just a star in the entertainment industry.

“Belafonte’s global popularity and his commitment to our cause is a key ingredient to the global struggle for freedom and a powerful tactical weapon in the Civil Rights movement here in America,” King once said of Belafonte. “We are blessed by his courage and moral integrity.”

Belafonte played a major role in the end of apartheid and freeing Nelson Mandela. When Mandela was eventually freed, Belafonte was chosen by the African National Congress to organize Mandela’s tour of America and later was appointed by President John F. Kennedy to be the cultural advisor for the Peace Corps.

Belafonte, the American Goodwill ambassador for UNICEF, was appointed in 1987. He is only the second American ever to hold this position.

Belafonte was survived by his spouse, four children, Gina Belafonte (Shari Belafonte), Adrienne Belafonte Biesemeyer (Adrianne Belafonte Biesemeyer), and David Belafonte. He also has two stepchildren, Sarah Frank and Lindsey Frank. He leaves behind 8 grandchildren, including Rachel Blue Biesemeyer and Brian Biesemeyer.