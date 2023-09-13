Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez were each other’s biggest fans at the VMAs

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez fans won't be able to calm down after seeing how they just proved their friendship is stronger than ever.

They both supported one another at the MTV Video Music Awards in New Jersey, where they were both nominated. See the complete list of winners.

Taylor took home multiple trophies during the ceremony—including Song of the Year, Pop Video and Best Direction for “Anti-Hero”—and the “Come & Get It” singer couldn’t be happier while cheering on her longtime bestie from the audience.

Selena won the award for Best Afrobeat as well for her collaborations with Rema“Calm Down.” Taylor’s reaction to the announcement of her name and Rema was captured on video. She jumped up and cheered for her friend in the crowd.

Earlier in the night, Selena and Taylor shared a sweet interaction while hugging in front of the cameras as they hung out in the audience together. TheOnly Murders in the Building Tay was seen in a Versace black halter dress. The actress wore an Oscar de la Renta red gown with floral embellishments.

Here’s a look at the red carpet for the MTV VMAs in 2023.

