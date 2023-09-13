I’m an airline safety expert – the huge mistake passengers make in an emergency…it could be deadly

Amy Comfi
By Amy Comfi
In
EntertainmentCelebrities

An aviation expert has identified the most common mistakes made by passengers when an inflight emergency occurs. They could even cost your life.

It is vital to ensure safety on board, particularly in the event of an emergency evacuation.

An aviation safety expert has revealed the biggest mistake people make in an emergency onboard

2

A leading aviation expert has identified the top mistakes people make when they are in an emergency situation onboard.Credit: Alamy

The Language of Speaking The Straits TimesGary Ho, senior lecturer of aviation management at Temasek Polytechnic offered some suggestions for how passengers could do their part in order to make an evacuation as smooth as possible.

The former air traffic controller revealed: “The whole point is to get people out of the plane as soon as possible.

The longer you are in that cave, the less chance of your survival.

Mr Ho also said you should store your prized possessions in an accessible place.

Five-second safety trick all passengers should know when boarding flight
A-listers take over British Airways flights for cabin crew safety demo

“I always advise my friends to keep their passport, phone and cash with them,” he said.

“You don’t want to waste time by opening the overhead bin and rummaging through your bag.”

He advised passengers wishing to sit on the row of emergency exits that they should be physically fit to lift and open the aircraft door, which can weigh over 15kg.

They could be a problem during an emergency evacuation.

“If you can, travel light,” said Mr Ho, adding that wearing trousers as opposed to shorts and a long-sleeved shirt that covers your arms could prove beneficial as they’ll offer protection against abrasions if passengers need to use the emergency slide.

These slides have a rough texture to allow people to slide at a safer speed.

In an emergency, Mr Ho reminded passengers to follow instructions from the crew.

“The crew are there for your safety, not just to be waiters,” warned. “They can really help you to survive.”

The comments are in response an incident which occurred on Sunday during an Air China emergency landing in Singapore after an engine fire.

A man, who was holding his trolley bag as he evacuated Air China Flight CA403, went down the emergency slide while avoiding a child sliding down in front of him.

Air China announced on Monday, that the 146 people onboard were evacuated without injury. A video of the incident sparked a series of angry comments on social media.

A pilot also revealed that passengers often make the same mistake when they experience turbulence.

Speaking anonymously to the MailOnline, the pilot advised that it’s not only during turbulence that you should have your seatbelt fastened.

“Ideally you will have fastened your seatbelt before it started,” he said.

BBC radio DJ in on-air rant during final show which bosses tried to silence
Horror pics show 230ft cliff where reality star, 36, died in tragic car plunge

The roofs of airplanes can be very dangerous for people without belts fastened securely. Lights and air-conditioning ports are very dangerous!

He added that if the turbulence was more intense, it would be a good plan to place your drinks hot on the floor.

Passengers need to take note of the safety rules - as you never know when you might need them

2

Safety rules are important for passengers to know, as they may come in handy at any time.Credit: Getty

Latest News

Previous article
Ignore the Apple haters – the new iPhone charging cable will make your life much better
Next article
Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez were each other’s biggest fans at the VMAs

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact

© Central Recorder