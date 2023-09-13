I’m an airline safety expert – the huge mistake passengers make in an emergency…it could be deadly

An aviation expert has identified the most common mistakes made by passengers when an inflight emergency occurs. They could even cost your life.

It is vital to ensure safety on board, particularly in the event of an emergency evacuation.

2 A leading aviation expert has identified the top mistakes people make when they are in an emergency situation onboard. Credit: Alamy

Gary Ho, senior lecturer of aviation management at Temasek Polytechnic offered some suggestions for how passengers could do their part in order to make an evacuation as smooth as possible.

The former air traffic controller revealed: “The whole point is to get people out of the plane as soon as possible.

The longer you are in that cave, the less chance of your survival.

Mr Ho also said you should store your prized possessions in an accessible place.

“I always advise my friends to keep their passport, phone and cash with them,” he said.

“You don’t want to waste time by opening the overhead bin and rummaging through your bag.”

He advised passengers wishing to sit on the row of emergency exits that they should be physically fit to lift and open the aircraft door, which can weigh over 15kg.

They could be a problem during an emergency evacuation.

“If you can, travel light,” said Mr Ho, adding that wearing trousers as opposed to shorts and a long-sleeved shirt that covers your arms could prove beneficial as they’ll offer protection against abrasions if passengers need to use the emergency slide.

These slides have a rough texture to allow people to slide at a safer speed.

In an emergency, Mr Ho reminded passengers to follow instructions from the crew.

“The crew are there for your safety, not just to be waiters,” warned. “They can really help you to survive.”

The comments are in response an incident which occurred on Sunday during an Air China emergency landing in Singapore after an engine fire.

A man, who was holding his trolley bag as he evacuated Air China Flight CA403, went down the emergency slide while avoiding a child sliding down in front of him.

Air China announced on Monday, that the 146 people onboard were evacuated without injury. A video of the incident sparked a series of angry comments on social media.

A pilot also revealed that passengers often make the same mistake when they experience turbulence.

Speaking anonymously to the MailOnline, the pilot advised that it’s not only during turbulence that you should have your seatbelt fastened.

“Ideally you will have fastened your seatbelt before it started,” he said.

The roofs of airplanes can be very dangerous for people without belts fastened securely. Lights and air-conditioning ports are very dangerous!

He added that if the turbulence was more intense, it would be a good plan to place your drinks hot on the floor.