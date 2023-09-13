Who Is Playing Young Ahsoka In Episode 5, & Why Do They Look so Familiar With Her?

Lin-Manuel Miranda is the man behind “Hamilton”, one of the biggest musicals in the 21st Century. But it was not his first big hit. In the Heights has the honor of being the first hit musical. It received its own highly acclaimed version in 2021.

In the Heights, Anthony Ramos plays Usnavi, a New York City bodegas owner with dreams of a better future. In order to fulfill his dream of returning to the Dominican Republic, he begins to save his money. Greenblatt plays the younger version Nina Rosario, played by Leslie Grace, who is a character in the film. She returns from college and spends the summer with her family.

Greenblatt’s musical background is an excellent fit. Although she does not have a main role in “In The Heights,” Greenblatt’s history as a performer makes her the perfect choice for this type of role. When speaking with ElleShe said she has been dancing most of her adult life. It wouldn’t surprise me if in the future she takes on more films and roles that fit this category. Fans who are interested in Greenblatt’s dance skills may also want to revisit the episode of “Dancing with the Stars” where she was a runner up.