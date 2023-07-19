Tasha’s life from her twin to plastic surgery

Survival of the Thickest is the new arrival on Netflix and the series features a star-studded cast including film and TV icon, Tasha Smith, but aside from her role as Marley, what do we know about her – from her twin sister to opinions on plastic surgery.

Survival of the Thickest will premiere on Netflix in 2023 on July 13, created by Michelle Buteau and featuring her as Mavis Beaumont. Mavis is a black woman recently separated who tries to rebuild her new life. Michelle Buteau is one of many familiar faces in the cast, which includes Tasha.

Tasha, born February 28, 1971 in Camden New Jersey, was raised solely by her mother. At the age 19, she moved to California.

Smith had originally intended to work in comedy before deciding to focus on acting and directing.

In an episode of TV One’s Uncensored, she admitted Moonlighting as an ex-stripper to pay bills or to test out new material with customers.

Smith’s first foray into the acting world came in 1993 when she earned a role in The Sinbad Show before making her big break in the NBC series Boston Common a few years later.

Since then, Tasha has gone on to appear in almost 60 film and TV roles, with notable appearances in The Longshots, Couples Retreat, Power, Empire and Tyler Perry’s For Better or Worse.

Smith, who is 52 years old, has recently become a talented director. He has directed episodes of BMF, P-Valley and Mayor of Kingstown as well as Big Sky, Bel-Air, and Big Sky.

Tasha was raised as an atheist but has now become a Christian, after she prayed for the wellbeing of a member of her family.

Tasha’s love life is a bit different. She married Keith Douglas after one year dating, in December 2010.

The marriage wouldn’t last, however, and in December 2015 a judge granted Smith an annulment following accusations against Douglas of alleged extramarital affairs, unpaid tax bills, and five former marriages and multiple children that he had failed to mention prior to their wedding.

Meet Tasha Smith’s twin sister

Tasha isn’t the only member of her family to venture into Hollywood as the actress has a twin sister named Sidra Smith who works as a writer, producer, and director.

Sidra’s initial goal was not to become a film or TV actress like her older sister. Instead, she started her career as an international model. At the age 19, Sidra moved to Paris. A few years later, Sidra relocated to Italy. According to Distractify.

Appearance in Dr Dre’s music videos of the early 1990s sparked a change in Sidra’s career and quickly made the transition to the film and TV industry, assisting in the production of feature films.

Sidra would go on to create the Sidra Smith Casting company, kickstarting her work as a casting associate and director, working on projects such as 2003’s Daredevil and The Wonderful World of Disney.

After directing the 1999 film A Luv Tale, Sidra has since written and produced a TV adaption while her other production credits include the film Sylvie’s Love as well as the documentary Free Angela and All Political Prisoners.

Tasha Smith’s opinion on plastic surgery

Tasha Smith gave an interview to BET in 2014. Discussion Cosmetic and plastic surgery is one of those touchy subjects.

Before admitting to having undergone liposuction, the actress lamented young women who are overly aggressive with their cosmetic surgeries.

“Some of these women are really messing up their faces. It’s like come on, do you have to do that at 30? At least wait until you’re 50 or 60,” she said.

“I mean one day I might get a little Botox but right now a little makeup and concealer will do the job. I mean liposuction, I’ve had it…and I’ll get it again if I wanted to,” she explained. “Some of these women are so caught up with that, that they’re messing up their faces.”

Tasha Smith never discussed cosmetic surgery openly, other than revealing she’d had liposuction.

Streaming of Survival of the Thickest has begun on Netflix Released on July 13, 2023.

