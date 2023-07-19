BTS Jungkook’s impromptu live Weverse party satisfied ARMY’s deepest wishes

After the latest Weverse livestream of JK, BTS ARMY is convinced: “It is Jeon Jungkook’s world and we are just living in it.”

Jungkook released his debut song Seven, a K-pop smash hit on 14th July. Since then the K-pop single has broken several records. It is the fastest Kpop track to reach the top of the U.S. iTunes. After a few weeks of its release, BTS’ golden vocalist gave the song a live rendition at an impromptu Weverse Live.

Weverse Live: Jungkook’s teasiest Self

BTS Jungkook was teasing and how in his latest Weverse live stream where he sang the ‘live version’ of his single Seven. JK was a little slow to reveal that, while the fans were eager to find out which version he’d sing on his live stream between Clean and Explicit, it is Clean.

One fan commented, “Jungkook teasing armys whether if he’s going to sing loving or f******, WHAT A TEASE!” Another fan recalled: “MY BABY BOY JUNGKOOK LIVE, AT WEVERSE LIVE BE SINGING LIKE.. “that’s why night after night I’ll be..which one should i do? Lovin’ you right!”

ARMY says, “desire fulfilled”

Jungkook had already made headlines last week after performing his solo hit Seven at GMA concert with a full dance break on display and now, fans have also got an ‘Acapella version” of the song.

A touched fan posted on Twitter: “Jungkook is down for ARMY so bad. He granted ARMY’s request to go live even when he was sleepy and sang Acapella version of seven because ARMY asked him to even though he has a cold. How can you not be endeared by this beautiful human being?”

Another echoed: “Jungkook singing Seven live- feels like my deepest desire is getting fulfilled!”

JK sets new Spotify Record

The huge response to JK’s Seven was well precited and the singer is on its way to make new records! The South Korean singer’s Seven has set the Spotify Record for Highest Daily Streams in History by South Korean Acts with 186 697 streams.

The song also broke BTS’ Take Two record and became the fastest K-pop song to top the U.S. iTunes.

