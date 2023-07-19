Why UK Actors & Writers Won’t Strike With Hollywood

Russell T. Davis is the showrunner of “Doctor Who” as well as “It’s a Sin”. He brought U.K. authors together to rally in support of their American brethren. Davis said that despite belonging to one guild, he could not actively support another.

Davies explained to the outlet that he was a “member of the Writers’ Guild of Great Britain and not the Writers Guild of America”. It is illegal for me go on strike. Davis pointed out that the situation is not limited to writers or actors.

Parsons explained to THR the specifics of U.K.’s union laws. She said not only that actors must work in the U.K. so as to keep their contracts intact, but that workers could face disciplinary actions, such as dismissal or a breach of contract claim. Parsons also said that anyone trying to strike would be subject to “extensive trade union legislation.” Any strike that isn’t in compliance with these laws is most likely illegal.