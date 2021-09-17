Tarek El Moussa Reveals Why His Life Is Going To Permanently Change

Ahead of his wedding to Heather Rae Young, Tarek El Moussa imagined how he’s going to feel when he sees her walking down the aisle. “I’m just going to feel like my life is changing. I honestly, I can’t wait for the moment to say ‘I do’ because I know the second I say that the calm is going to come over me,” the reality star told Us Weekly. “I’m going to be married and I’m going to focus on the rest of my life with my beautiful bride and my kids.”

He also reflected on how Heather has made him a better version of himself, adding, “She changed everything about me, from not only how I dress, but what I eat, how I take care of my health, what I do. I mean, she’s completely transformed me.” Tarek also credited the “Selling Sunset” star for helping him improve both his physical and mental health, referring to Heather as his “best friend in the world.” He mused, “Honestly, I don’t know what I’d do without her.”