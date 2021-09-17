Man arrested for firing out of Kentucky hotel room says he was trying to shoot aliens

Man arrested for firing out of Kentucky hotel room says he was trying to shoot aliens
By Brandon Pitt
In
EntertainmentCelebrities

Man arrested for firing out of Kentucky hotel room says he was trying to shoot aliens

One man gave a pretty wild explanation to police officers when he was questioned as to why he was shooting out of a hotel in Richmond, Kentucky.

Samuel Riddell (55) claims that he saw aliens in the parking lot. He decided to set fire to them at an unnamed Keeneland Drive hotel, prompting an evacuation on Saturday afternoon.

As Riddell was shooting at the “aliens,” a woman with the 55-year-old locked herself in the hotel room bathroom and didn’t come out until police responded, the press release said.

Police later discovered that Riddell had fired several shots at vehicles and one bullet had entered an unoccupied room. Fortunately, no one was seriously injured.

The bizarre excuse given by police to Riddell’s behavior was used before Riddell was arrested.

“Mr. Riddell told police that he observed aliens in the parking lot and was shooting at them,” The release said. “Detectives discovered Mr. Riddell was a convicted felon and was in possession of two handguns and a semi-automatic rifle.”

Richmond Police stated that Riddell was indicted on four counts of wanton danger to a police officer and multiple counts of criminal mischief, as well as possession of a firearm and handgun by a felon.

Latest News

Previous articleBritain Biggest Family New Revamped Home Tour of With The Mother Of 22 Children!
Next articleTarek El Moussa Reveals Why His Life Is Going To Permanently Change

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact

© Central Recorder