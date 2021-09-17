Pool legend Earl Strickland was branded “scum”, swore at fans and gave flowers to referee

Pool legend Eric Strickland has been no stranger to controversy throughout his chequered career.

In a bizarre match at the 2003 World Pool Championship, Strickland, 60, was set to take on Steve Davis in a round-of-16 tie.

Strickland had previously given an intense interview to Sky Sports prior to the match in which he criticised the fans for being rude and booing him.

Strickland quickly began the match with a calm demeanour, and soon began engaging in heated verbal disputes with fans and even referee Michaela. Tabb was also present.

TV microphones caught him using foul language to one member of the crowd, then telling Tabb to “shut up” when she warned him.







(Image: Sky Sports)



While Davis took a break during the match, Strickland was left at the mercy of the vociferous crowd.

To dissuade the crowd from cheering for Davis, Strickland put his fingers in to his ears.

Strickland, who had just missed a break from Davis, was animated as play continued.

He leapt out of his chair, fists aloft, shouting to the crowd “Yeah! He dogged it!”

When Davis opted to take a second break, Strickland loudly complained that players were only entitled to a single break.

Do you recall this 2003 moment?Let us know in the comments section.







(Image: Sky Sports)



He then yelled at the crowd: “He’s Steve Davis, he can do what he likes,” another reference to his belief that Davis’s status at Matchroom Sport, the organisers of the event, afforded him special treatment.

Strickland won the match 11-9. However, he continued his tirade throughout the interview. He then composed himself and apologized for his actions.

Surprised by many, Strickland walked into the arena carrying a bouquet full of flowers, which he presented to Tabb as an apology. The rest of the tournament was played in a calmer, more composed manner.

Strickland and Daryl Peach were involved in an argument at the Mosconi Cup in Las Vegas 2007.

Tabb, the referee, was again forced to seperate the duo due to fears of violence.

Peach described Strickland as “the scum of the earth” in his post-match interview, and declined the opportunity to retract his statement when offered.





Get the most recent football news straight to your inbox! Get the Daily Star email newsletter for football news! Get the most recent transfer news and agenda-setting stories in your inbox. How do you sign-up? It’s easy and takes just seconds. Simply enter your email address and hit the “subscribe” button. It’s that easy. Every morning, you’ll get an email with the latest news stories. Click this link to learn more about our email newsletter.

Judd Trump, a snooker player, has taken up pool in recent weeks. However, Jayson Shaw (Europe’s Mosconi Cup) defeated him 11-1 at the US Open Pool Championship.

Trump’s playing in the competition for the first time and had a dream debut, winning his opening match 9-0 over Joe Magee.

He then won a 9-2 victory against Dhruvalkumar Paltel of India.

Shaw defeated Shaw in a third match. He beat Abdullah Al-Shammari, a former world champion in snooker.

Strickland (five-time winner of this tournament) also participated in the tournament, but was eliminated.