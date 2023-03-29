How to obtain Odesza tickets and code for the 2023 Last Goodbye tour

Odesza has announced more dates for the 2023 Last Goodbye tour – here’s how to get a presale code and tickets if you want to see the duo.

The American electronic music duo is headlining a North American tour from June until October this year.

Here’s all the information you need about the tour, including how to get a presale code and details about tickets and tour dates.

How do I get the Odesza presale Code

Fans can get presale tickets to gain access passes prior to general ticket release. Pre-sale tickets do not have prices at the moment.

You can get tickets early if you visit Odesza’s official website Sign up to get a code for the presale and more information about ticket sales.

You’ll need to fill in your email address and mobile number after which an email with additional details about the artist presale will be sent out to you.

OPENER is your code for the Live Nation Presale. It starts on Thursday, March 30, at 10 p.m. EDT.

When will tickets be released?

The first presale, which is the Odezsa artist presale, kicks off at 10 am EDT on Wednesday, March 29 via Ticketmaster’s website. The presale will close at 10 p.m. EDT Thursday.

A presale for VIP Packages and a platinum presale will go live on Wednesday at 10 AM EDT. On Thursday, the presale ends at 10 p.m. EDT.

Pre-sales for Spotify will be held from 10 AM EDT to 10 PM EDT Thursday March 30, 2013.

Tickets for the remaining tours will be available at 10:00 EDT Friday, March 31, 2010.

Odezsa announced the confirmation of Monday’s second leg for the 2023 Last Goodbye Tour. After stops in Columbus on August 30, there will be stops in Darien Tampa and San Diego. The final stop in Mexico is on October 19, where the last leg ends.

June 10, 2023 – New York City, New York

June 14, 2023 – Montreal, Quebec

June 17, 2023 – Manchester, Tennessee

June 22, 2023 – Rothbury, Michigan

June 30, 2023 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin

August 30, 2023 – Columbus, Ohio

September 1, 2023 – Darien, New York

September 2, 2023 – Burgettstown, Pennsylvania

September 3, 2023 – Indianapolis, Indiana

September 8, 2023 – Tampa, Florida

September 9, 2023 – West Palm Beach, Florida

September 12, 2023 – Bristol, Virginia

September 14, 2023 – Charlotte, North Carolina

September 16, 2023 – New Orleans, Louisiana

September 20, 2023 – Palms Springs, California

September 29, 2023 – San Diego, California

September 30, 2023 – Santa Barbara, California

October 4, 2023 – Omaha, Nebraska

October 6, 2023 – Rogers, Arkansas

October 12, 2023 – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

October 13, 2023 – Kansas City, Missouri

October 19, 2023 – Mexico City, Mexico

