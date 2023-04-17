You’re putting your toaster in the wrong place – 3 dangerous mistakes revealed

Every home has a toaster, and it can be used for breakfast as well as quick snacks.

There are hidden dangers in this kitchen essential.

1 Avoid these 3 mistakes Credit: Getty

To keep your toaster safe, avoid these 3 places.

Under shelves or cupboards

Due to the amount of heat that toasters produce, they should be placed in an area with good ventilation.

According to home appliances firm, a cabinet isn’t the ideal place for it. Dualit.

It will not only ruin your cabinets, but it can also be a safety hazard.

Keep your toaster out of the cabinet when not in use.

Get away from the water

It should go without saying, but putting an electric appliance next to a sink is a terrible idea.

The same is true for toasters, which can be dangerous if they are splashed.

Your toaster must be at least 1,5 meters from your sink.

Do not use tea towels

A second mistake is to leave flammable material like tea towels too close.

The fire could start easily.

Other materials, such as drapes, are no different.

