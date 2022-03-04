Taika Waititi recalls losing his passport and talking his way onto a plane with the Moana Script and some balls of steel

Everyone knows that Taika Waititi’s first entry in the Marvel canon, Thor: Ragnarok, is one of the best Marvel movies out there (and if you don’t, now you do). The film soared thanks to Taika Waititi’s signature sense of humor and zany sensibilities, but he almost missed out on the chance to helm the film. He saved himself by writing a script. A script to save him. Moanaballs of pure steel
Interview with James Corden hosts the Late Late ShowTaikia Waititi shared an amusing story about the time that he nearly missed a meeting to meet with Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige. And how he was saved when a errant colleague intervened. Moana script. How did it turn out? Waititi had apparently celebrated his birthday with his friends in Hawaii. His friends had also taken some of Waititi’s luggage back to New Zealand. The passport of the filmmaker was unfortunately in one these ill-fated bags. What’s a Kiwi stranded in Hawaii to do? Waititi recalled:
As someone who just Googled an image of a New Zealand driver’s license, I can confirm that they do indeed resemble a free voucher from a box of Fruit Loops. With his official-yet-useless New Zealand identification failing to make an impact, Taika Waititi dug through his things for a Hail Mary – and found it in the form of an old script he’d drafted for Disney’s Moana The House of Mouse had died. He then explained the next steps.
Taika Waititi was one of the lucky ones. He made it to Kevin Feige’s rendezvous, and then got the chance to direct. Thor: Ragnarok. While it might not have been completely legal, it was perfectly legal when a movie such as RagnarokThis is why no one seems to be too keen to spy on customs agents.
These customs workers may also be to our credit Thor: Love and ThunderThe film, directed by Taika Waititi, will also feature the title. The film will be filmed in Taika describes herself as ‘”crazy,” is expected to up the ante from the previous installment while also maintaining the same sense of fun that permeated its predecessor. So, customs workers at that specific airport, if you’We owe one to you for reading this.
Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder In theatersJuly 8. You can still catch up with the native New Zealander via streaming Thor: RagnarokWith your Disney+ subscription. You’ve already watched it fifty million times. You’re not alone. Keep your eyes peeled for these Marvel movies.