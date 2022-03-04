The Truth About Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy will be familiar to anyone who has been following the Russian invasion in Ukraine. He is often seen on their news feeds as short videos taken by the politician from his phone. His website Twitter, FacebookAnd Instagram accounts, the Ukrainian president has been giving updates to the public since the fighting began, and his accessible style has won him support, especially in contrast to Vladimir Putin’s infamously stiff, formal announcements.

One Instagram post shared on March 3, 2022, Zelenskyy promised once again that his country would fight until they were liberated. “They wanted to destroy us so many times. They failed,”He insisted. “We’ve been through so much! And if someone thinks that, having overcome all this, Ukrainians will be frightened, broken or surrender, he knows nothing about Ukraine. And he has nothing to do in Ukraine. Go home.”

The International ResponseSome internet users suggest that he has become a hero. Marvel actor Jeremy RennerZelenskyy could have the role of him in a movie. Zelenskyy, however, has told me that he rejected this kind of adulation. CNN: “It’s very serious, it’s not a movie. … I’m not iconic, I think Ukraine is iconic.”