Billie Eilish’s All I Wanted collaboration with Paramore’s Hayley Willams is a sight to behold

BFF’s Billie Eilish and Hayley Williams united for the second time for a performance of All I Wanted at Paramore’s concert on Wednesday night.

What’s better than a Paramore concert? Billie Eilish crashing the concert of course – well, not exactly. The Grammy-winning singer joined the band to sing their hit song from 2009, All I Wanted.

The concertgoers of Kia Forum have been enthralled by the stage collaboration. It is not surprising that this has spread online. You can see the unusual performance.

Billie Eilish and Paramore perform All I Wanted together at Kia Forum

On July 19 at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum, Billie Eilish surprised Paramore fans as part of the band’s This Is Why tour.

Kicking off their encore set, Hayley introduced the Bad Guy singer announcing: ” Please welcome our friend Billie Eilish,” before screams filled the venue.

Eilish showed up in her trademark baggy shorts, oversized shirt and Converse sneakers while Williams opted for a sequined checkered minidress.

It marks the duo’s second on-stage performance; Billie returned the favor after Hayley joined her Coachella headline stage. The singers sang an acoustic rendition of Paramore’s biggest hit, Misery Business. It came as a surprise given Williams’ previous stance on the beloved track.

Williams stated in 2018 that Paramore will no longer perform Misery Business due to the misogynistic lyrics which now contradict her feminist views. The lyric in question: “Once a wh***, you’re nothing more”.

She attempted to talk Eilish out of the performance but changed her mind as she realized it “shouldn’t be about me. Everyone grows and changes. I’d already called myself out and done a lot of work on the misogyny I’d metabolized as a young girl.”

Nine months have passed since the live premiere of All I Wanted.

All I Wanted, despite being the favorite of fans, was performed for the first live time only on October 23rd, 2022. This is 13 years after it’s release.

According to Reddit, Hayley once admitted that she was scared to sing All I Wanted’s high notes – until the When We Were Young festival, of course.

The singer reportedly feared that she would not do justice to the song and could even damage her vocal chords while singing the famous refrain. She sang them with ease.