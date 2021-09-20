Suspect charged with murder of man, 46, whose body was discovered 3 weeks after he vanished 55 miles away from home

DETECTIVES have charged a man with murder after the body of a missing person was discovered three weeks after he vanished.

The body of Duane Dennis, 46, was discovered by police in Erith (South East London) on Wednesday.

2 Police have cordoned off a walkway in Reading after a Duane’s body was found Credit: Google

Duane, who was known as Denny to his friends, was reported missing on August 24.

His body was not found for 3 weeks. A missing person investigation was started until he was seen again.

His body was found in South East London, 60 miles from his Berkshire home.

Nyiah Williams (46), has been charged by Thames Valley Police with his murder as well as one count of preventing lawful burial.

Williams, a Reading resident, was also charged in one count with perverting the course or justice and one count criminal damage.

He will appear at Reading Magistrates’ Court tomorrow charged with Denny’s murder.

Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Blaik previously said: “We have launched a murder investigation following the discovery of the body of a person in London.

“My thoughts remain with the man’s family at this extremely difficult time.

“The investigation is in its early stages and we are conducting thorough enquiries in order to establish what has happened.

“There is a scene watch currently in place in Hadrian Walk in Reading and so you may see an increased police presence in the local area whilst our enquiries continue.

“If anyone has any concerns or has information we would advise them to speak to one of our uniformed officers.”