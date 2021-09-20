Mystery woman who can’t remember name but speaks perfect English found on remote island

A mystery woman who speaks excellent English but can’t remember her own name has rocked up on the shores of a remote island.

Her rescuers are baffled by the bizarre case. She was not carrying a passport, paper or phone.

Believed to be in her 60s, she survived several nights on the Croatian isle of Krk despite bears prowling nearby, reports Central Recorder.

After being spotted waving from the rocks by a fisherman, a brave 14-member rescue team used 4×4 cars to walk two miles across jagged rock terrain to save her.

Officials from Rijeka, a nearby port, claim that the OAP was so weak that she couldn’t even drink water.







(Image: Primorje-Gorski Kotar Police Department)



Sources claim the woman spoke English “like a professor” – but her nationality is still unknown.

She is 5ft 4in tall and has blonde shoulder-length hair.

A local told news site 24Sata: “It’s weird that she was looking in the area at all.

“It is an extremely inaccessible part of the bay with terribly sharp rocks — literally razors that cut the rubber on your shoes.







(Image: 24 Sata)



What do you think happened to the mystery woman? Let us know what you think and comment below.

“There is no life or animals except maybe wild boars or bears which know how to swim to here in search of food, but this is a rarity because there is no food, nothing.

“A woman that age certainly could not swim that distance, it needs exceptional strength.”

Krk Island is the largest in the Adriatic sea.

It is 157 sq. miles in area and home to 17,000.

It is located approximately 30km from Rijeka. The bridge connects it to the mainland.

Other island news is that a huge volcanic eruption has caused smoke and lava to rise on La Palma, the Spanish Canary Island.

The Cumbre Vieja national Park, a popular holiday spot for Brits, is affected.

Before the explosion, all residents and animals were evacuated.

Sign up for one of our free newsletters to stay in touch with the latest Central Recorder news.