Finally the Mystery of 80 bound skeletons found in mass grave solved

After discovering 80 skeletons beneath a building site on West End Farm in Buckingham last year, theories circulated that the remains were alive as far back as Roman times or as recently as the 18th Century.

Eighty skeletons buried with their hands tied may have been thrown into their mass grave during the Middle Ages.

Scientists are trying to determine the age of the 80 skeletons discovered under a Buckingham building in early 2020.

According to theories, the bodies could be traced back to the Romans or as recent as the 18th Century.

Two medieval belt buckles were found among the bones, suggesting that the bones could have been alive during the Medieval period.

Experts have kept the remains in boxes for radiocarbon dating, which will give a more precise time.

At a Buckingham council meeting on Monday, Council Deputy Leader Gareth Williams said: “Between 70 and 80 irregular burials were excavated, some singular and others multiple, with some of the skeletons appearing to be face down with their hands behind their backs.

“There was limited artefactual evidence recovered, but two medieval buckles suggested a long-lived medieval burial ground.”

Though most experts agreed the bones had been there for centuries, there were several different theories for the age of the bones.

Some said they could have been chucked in the grave during the Anglo Saxon period, while others thought their bound hands suggested they were 18th Century criminals buried after being hung at the gallows.

The bodies – some of which had hands tied behind them and others facing down into the dirt – were found in a mass burial pit and not in an “Organized” cemetery.

The positioning of the bodies was also contrary to the way Christian burials were laid out.

The haul was found during work to transform the site into 72-bed care homes.

Archaeologists planned to radiocarbon date the bodies to determine their precise dates of death.

But, a funding dispute between Network Archaeology and Brio Homes, who developed the site, means the report may never be published.

Brio Homes have decided to pull out of excavating the site, so they no longer have any interest in “funding the post-excavation works,” the councilor said.

Robin Stutchbury from Councillor has had a personal interest and urged the council to find another funding source for the scientists currently storing the skeletons inside boxes.

According to reports, the news about the belt buckles became public Monday. There were no other precious items found at Buckingham’s West End Farm.

Archaeologists quickly removed the remains before treasure hunters could sift through the dirt.

Cllr Robin Stuchbury previously called for Buckinghamshire Council to prepare an interim report to clarify “what took place and what date period for residents.”

He said: “As you are aware, many bodies were uncovered during excavations ahead of work at West End Farm, on Brackley Road in Buckingham for a planned care home.

“This included skeletons of 80 bodies with hands tied behind their backs.

“I would be grateful if the Cabinet Member for Planning and Regeneration could provide an interim report of the primary analysis of this significant historic site to provide clarification of what took place and in what date period for residents.

“I understand that some of the investigations have been halted due to financial issues between the developer and Network Archaeology, which have been ongoing for some considerable time, and if this is the case, what action can be taken by the Council to bring this to a quick resolution?”

Historian Ed Grimsdale previously told the BBC he believed the skeletons were Anglo-Saxon, and it could be “one of the biggest finds” of its kind.

Mr. Grimsdale, a historian for Buckingham Old Gaol Museum and the Buckingham Society, said: “This is potentially the biggest find of executed prisoners in the whole of the South of England in Anglo-Saxon times.”