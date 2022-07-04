Latest news from Meghan Markle: Expert says Prince Harry and Meg won’t win against the royals if they do a second Oprah chat

Everything YOU need to know about Prince Harry’s tell-all memoir

The reports surrounding Harry’s upcoming book have been contrasting and often contradictory, but what will be in the book? What time will it be available?

Some claim that Harry will attack Charles and Camilla in the book, while others claim the book won’t target the royal family.

Prince Harry had this to say: “I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become.

“I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story — the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learnt — I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think.”

The book has been “tentatively scheduled for late 2022”However, reports have recently suggested that the piece might have been delayed.

Overall, the book will take a personal and intimate look at Harry’s life, and the many controversies that have accompanied it.