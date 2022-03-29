One of the biggest things that stuck out to me was how affordable Rome seemed compared to London — even in the touristy areas. A local told me that Rome was more expensive than other areas in Italy.





Armani Syed







Rome seemed more affordable than London. An average large pizza costs 8 euros or less than 9 Euros. Cosmopolitan quotes data from Vouchercloud. a large pizza in the UK usually costs around £18Or, more than $23.

I also dined at a famous spot in Trastevere called Antica PesaThe twin restaurant is located in Brooklyn, New York. My friend found that the Italian food was slightly more expensive than the American counterpart. My friend ordered cacio and pepe, the famous cheese-and-pepper pasta from Rome, for 18 euros. That’s less than $20. The same meal at the Brooklyn RestaurantPrices from $23.

A local friend who I spoke to suggested that Rome’s prices might be cheaper for Americans and Brits than it is for Italians from other parts of Italy, such as Naples.

Giuseppe A., a pizza blogger, said that Margherita pizzas are usually about $16. D’Angelo, a pizza blogger from Naples, says that Margherita pizzas are on average about $18. Between four and five euro, or approximately $4.40 to $5.50.This pizza is approximately half the price of comparable pizzas I had in Rome.

