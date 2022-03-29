NJ Multi-Vehicle Accident Causes Corpse to Flee from Vehicle and Horse to Stand on Side of Road: The Police

A multi-vehicle crash on a New Jersey highway prompted a bizarre chain of events that involved a human corpse flying out of a minivan and a horse, officials said, according to a published news report.

It happened on Friday afternoon, around 3:45 pm, along Route 17 South, in the vicinity of Route 4. According to Paramus Police Department, there was a collision between a horse trailer (or horse carriage) and a funeral service livery vehicle.StatementParamus police posted on Facebook.

Police stated that three people were admitted to the hospital with no serious injuries. According to the statement, the horse that was pulled from the trailer was also uninjured.

Paramus Police Kenneth Ehrenberg stated that the body was on a stretcher, wrapped in a sheet and transported out of the Honda Odyssey. According to Ehrenberg, the body sustained no damage. The Daily Voice reported.

The accident involved multiple vehicles. It began when the pickup truck that was pulling the trailer crashed into a Jeep Wrangler. That caused the collision, which also involved a sedan, according to the Daily Voice.

Witnesses were stunned to see the horse and corpse fly out of the vehicle.

Brittany Garabedian, the driver of the Jeep, suffered a concussion and was hospitalized.

She explained in seconds how it all happened. “loud tires screeching with BOOM BOOM BOOM AND BOOM,”According to the Daily Voice

“I hit my head and nose so hard on the steering wheel I couldn’t move or get out to help anyone else,”Garabedian noted the impact.

“I was hit so hard my rear glass ended on the hood of the Jeep.”

Describing the ordeal as “very scary,” she praised the EMTs and paramedics that were on the scene.

The police chief said that many of the other drivers and passengers had refused medical attention.

While this was all taking place, a witness said the horse and handler were on the side of the road. The horse was eating some grass, waiting for another trailer to pick them up. While another transport vehicle was also summoned to collect the corpse, The Daily Beast reported.