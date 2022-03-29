Late-Night Hosts reacted to Will Smith “Hitch”-Slapping Chris Rock at Oscars

Late night host Chris Rock was slapped across the face by Will Smith on national TV. over a joke about Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

They all seem to agree that Will Smith should not have used anger in a different manner, but they are comedians and made a joke of it all in their opening monologues.

Jimmy Kimmel hosts Jimmy Kimmel Live! is the only person among the late-night gang who has hosted the Oscars — which he did in 2017 and 2018 — so he has first-hand knowledge of what it’s like to lead one of the biggest shows on television.

He shared his experience and explained how the host thought it was staged. “I was watching like most people, and I said to my wife “they did a really good job with that punch – it looked so real,”He stated. “And about three seconds later, we realized it was because it was real.”

And that’s when his reaction went from excitement to concern.

“In one stunning moment – the night went from “Oscars – So What?” To “Oscars So WHAAAAAAT?!”

Many have compared last night’s slap to a boxing match, and Kimmel added some perspective on that idea. “It was so shocking. The only thing I can really compare it to is when Mike Tyson bit Holyfield’s ears.”

He also addressed Dolby Theatre’s reaction.

“And- by the way no one did anything,”He said. There was a whole room of people, but no one raised a finger. Spider-Man was present. Aquaman was also there. Catwoman – all sitting on their hands. No one helped Chris Rock.”

The Late ShowStephen Colbert, host of The Colbert Report, offered some advice to Smith. “If you really want to hurt a comedian, don’t laugh! That hurts way more than a punch. I promise you.”

Late-night hosts evoked several of Smith’s movies.

Kimmel called the incident “incident”. “the old Hitch slap.”

Is the slap Smith’s worst mistake? Colbert doesn’t agree with that. “That is the worst thing Will Smith has ever done…Wait, forgot about Wild Wild West. I’m kidding the worst thing he’s ever done is Gemini Man,”He stated.

The Late Show host is confident that next year’s award show is going to look similar to the Thunderdome. “So get ready for next year’s 95th Academy award Oscar Slaptacular death match. Five nominees enter, one exits.”

And to top it all off, there’s this video:

On #LSSCTonight: Will Smith had a surprise up his sleeves during tonight’s performance #Oscars speech. pic.twitter.com/a0SLs2zyxk — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) March 29, 2022

On Late Night with Seth MeyersHe had Amber Ruffin, a fellow television host, give his personal review of the Academy Awards.

“I know why they don’t have a category for best horror movie because the best horror movie is the Oscars,”She spoke.

She shared with her sister her thoughts about how her emotions in that moment consumed her and hindered her Oscar viewing experience.

“His [Smith] acceptance speech was 5 minutes and 25 seconds, and I did not breathe for five minutes and 25 seconds,” Ruffin remarked. “The Earth cracked open and I slipped through. I heard echoes of I’m sorry, but not to Chris Rock.”

The host ended her recap by sharing what she saw and how the public reacted to it on social media. “I scrolled Twitter and I read jokes and thinking pieces and opinions about it and while I felt I had seen something horrible and private that made me feel great shame, I found out everyone in America felt the same way I did. And that my friends is the magic of the Oscars!”

Jimmy Fallon, like his colleagues, opened. The Tonight ShowTalking about the controversy before you take a turn.

“Of course I have to address the big moment everyone is talking about and that is Questlove winning the Oscar for Best Documentary!,” Fallon said of the Tonight Show’s hose band, The Roots.

Questlove won immediately after the incident on stage in the category Presented by Rock. Many believe his win was marred by controversy.

The 94th Academy Awards wasn’t your average awards broadcast. “It was a strange award show when it ends with a statement from the LAPD,” Fallon said.

From the moment Smith smacked Rock, he saw a silver lining. “America may be divided, but it was kinda nice for all of us to come together and say ‘Holy Crap’ at the same time.”

Late Late Show’James Corden applauded Rock’s response to the incident. He continued with the presentation for his category.

“I’ll say this, Will Smith cannot take a joke, Chris Rock can tale a punch.”

Cordon also parodied the song “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”Inspired by the Will Smith controversy “We Don’t Talk About Jada,”Which recapped the Oscars.