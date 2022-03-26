Supreme Court Justice’s Wife Texted Trump Aide to Encourage Overturning Election

Conservative activist Virginia Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, repeatedly pressed White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to overturn the 2020 presidential election in a series of urgent texts, verified by CBS News. The messages were obtained by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. They show an extraordinary communication line between Thomas’ wife and then-President Trump’s top aide.
