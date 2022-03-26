Foo Fighters drummer dies at 50

Taylor HawkinsThe band’s long-standing drummer, Foo FightersHe was 50. He was fifty-five years old.

Hawkins’s passing was announced by the rock band. Twitter Friday. There was no cause of death.

“Foo Fighters“Our Taylor Hawkins family is devastated,” reads the band statement. “His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever. Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time.”

USA TODAY received a statement from Hawkins Friday confirming that they do not have any further information.

Hawkins joined Foo Fighters 1997 to replace William Goldsmith, the original drummer. The band performed Friday night. It was scheduled to play at the Festival Estéreo Picnic in Bogotá, Colombia. Their next show was scheduled for Lollapalooza Brasil in São Paulo, Brazil on Sunday, and they were also set to play at the Grammy Awards on April 3.

Hawkins was inducted into The Order of the British Empire in October 2021. Rock & Roll Hall of FameHe was accompanied by his Foo Fighters friends. The drummer used his speech to spotlight other musicians who he felt also deserved the honor, like George Michael and the bands Jane’s Addiction and Soundgarden.

“So I’ll share this with you guys, but when you guys get it, you’ve got to give me back your bit,”He stated.

Recently, Hawkins appeared alongside his fellow Foo Fighters — frontman Dave Grohl, bassist Nate Mendel, guitarist Pat Smear, lead guitarist Chris Shiflett and keyboardist Rami Jaffee — in the horror-comedy film “Studio 666,”This was published in February.

Born Oliver Taylor Hawkins, in Fort Worth, Texas, in 1972, Hawkins was born in Laguna Beach, California. Before joining Sylvia in California, he played in the band. He then became a drummer for Sassy Jordan, a Canadian singer. After that, he was the touring drummer for Alanis Morrissette until Grohl invited him to join Foo Fighters.

It’s the second time Grohl has experienced the death of a close bandmate: Grohl was the drummer for Nirvana when Kurt Cobain died in 1994.

Hawkins’ wife Alison, along with their three children, are still living.

Following the announcement, musicians mourned Hawkins’ death via Twitter.

“In utter disbelief at the news of Taylor Hawkins,”The band wrote Nickelback. “Our deepest condolences to his family, his bandmates, his team, his friends and everyone that was ever touched by the music he created.”

Ozzy OsbourneHawkins has been described as “truly a great person and an amazing musician.”

“My heart, my love and my condolences go out to his wife, his children, his family, his band and his fans,”He continued. “See you on the other side”

FINNEASHe wrote that he believed in the power of forgiveness. “so heartbroken to hear about Taylor Hawkins’ passing.”

“What an incredible talent, who didn’t also need to be so kind and generous and cool but was all those things too anyway,”He continued. “The world was so lucky to have his gifts for the time that it did, Rest In Peace.”

Brian May, Queen guitarist, expressed shock over the loss of his close friend. “No. It cannot be…” Hawkins played drums on the song “Cyborg,” which will be on the remastered version of May’s “Another World” album next month.

Paul Stanley of the band Kiss wrote that he was “speechless and gutted.”

“Taylor was a great guy, a dad and a husband,”He added. “My heart goes out to them, Dave and the band. What awful news.”

Beatles drummer Ringo StarrSend “peace and love”Hawkins’ family, and the rest of Foo Fighters.

Mickey GuytonShe wrote that she was “completely heartbroken”And “sending love”The Foo Fighters.

“In absolute shock & disbelief over the the passing of Taylor Hawkins,” wrote Dream Theater co-founder Mike PortnoyPosting photos of Hawkins. “I’ve always had so much admiration for him. Amazing drummer & a gem of a guy who was always fun to be around. I’m absolutely gutted…my deepest condolences to his bandmates & family”

Christian Coma, of the band Black Veil Brides, wrote that he was “so bummed”Check out the latest.

“Was the nicest guy when I met him, and he was such an influential drummer,”Coma added. “My heart goes out to his family, the Foo Fighters, and everyone affected by the loss of a legend.”

Contributing: Andrew Dalton (Associated Press).