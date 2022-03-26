Help! Help!

You have cheated on you boyfriend. You’re probably freaking out and wondering what to do next. Cheating can cause irreparable harm to any relationship. However, cheating can be overcome and you can live a happy lifestyle. Here’s what to do if you cheated.

Why people cheat in relationships

(Tero Vesalainen/Shutterstock.com)

It is well-known that cheaters are common, but it is not always obvious. Why? sometimes we don’t dig as deep as we should. Whether we’ve been cheated on or are comforting someone who was, it’s easy to think that a cheater is just a bad person or the person who was cheated on is an unfulfilling partner. Reality is often very different. A 2020 study revealed the truth about cheating.. And, the reasons aren’t what you might expect. Here are five common reasons that people cheat.

Self-esteem

In our society, there’s a feeling that a person whose partner cheated on them did something wrong or isn’t fulfilling enough in some way. While this is a possibility, more often than not, it’s not a reflection of how the cheater feels about their partner or even the person they cheat with. Rather, a cheater’s choice to cheat often has more to do with how they feel about themselves. If someone’s self-esteem is suffering for one reason or another, they may seek validation and attention from someone else.

Neglecting or lacking love

Scientific American, “Though most cheating involves sex, it is rarely just about the sex itself. Most participants [in the study] felt some form of emotional attachment to their affair partner, but it was significantly more common in those who reported suffering from neglect or lack of love in their primary relationship.” Seeking sex from someone else may be an indication that what you were really seeking is intimacy that you’re otherwise lacking. You might seek attention from another partner if you feel neglected or abandoned by your partner. Often your partner may not realize that they’re neglecting you or that you need more attention. This is why communicating how you’re feeling in your relationship is so important.

(fizkes/Shutterstock.com)

Sexual Desire

Sometimes when someone cheats, it’s not that complicated. They’re either someone who yearns for variety in their sex life, or they’re simply overcome with desire for someone else. If this is what caused you to cheat, it’s important to consider whether monogamy is right for you. People who are looking for variety in their romantic relationships will find other options. If you are simply possessed by the desire to be with another person, think about what you have done to make you lose sight of your commitment.

Anger

While it’s not the first reason that comes to mind when considering why people cheat, many people cheat, because they’re harboring anger toward their partner. Cheating might be an option if you feel your partner has done wrong to you. Cheaters might feel resentful toward their partner for other reasons, such as not moving the relationship forward or being in control.

Situation or Circumstance

Sometimes, a unique circumstance can cause someone to cheat. The study found that cheaters who cheat because of the circumstances are less likely to do so out openly. They also plan to return to their partners without being caught. If a circumstance arose that made you feel uncharacteristically compelled to cheat, consider why you felt you couldn’t say no.

The reason for the affair is just as important as the fact that it happened. According to the study, whether their affair ended the participants’ relationship had a lot to do with what motivated it. Anger, neglect, lack of love, low commitment or anger were all factors that increased the likelihood of a couple ending their relationship.

What to do when your boyfriend cheats on you?

(Diego Cervo/Shutterstock.com)

It’s like the old saying: breaking trust in your relationship is like crumpling up a piece of paper. It’s possible to try again to flatten it, but it won’t be as good as new. Once you’ve cheated, there’s no undoing it. Even if it’s tempting, in the present moment, pretending it didn’t happen or hiding it will leave you regretting it down the road. While it might seem all is lost, cheating can help to identify problems in your relationship, and provide solutions. Every conflict and struggle is an opportunity for you to grow together. Cheating is not acceptable, but it can help you to evaluate your options and make the right decisions for your relationship.

Identify the Reason You Cheated.

It is clear that cheating can be caused by many factors. Just because You know the reasons other people cheat doesn’t mean you’re clear on why you cheated. It may take some reflection and self-awareness to identify why you have cheated. Understanding the reasons you cheated is key to letting go of your past and deciding how to move forward. If you’re struggling with this, talking it out with a therapist or even a trusted family member or friend can help you process your emotions.

Take responsibility and listen

It is likely that your partner needs a lot of love and support at this point. As they express and identify their needs, listen to them. Be clear about where you stand with your relationship and why you’ve found yourself in this position. Make sure that you understand the scope of what you’ve done and why repeating it is out of the question. Let your partner know that you accept responsibility for what they did. Be understanding and open to their thoughts and feelings when they’re ready to express them.

(fizkes/Shutterstock.com)

Don’t Fear Time Apart

​​There’s a good chance that both you and your partner will be afraid of the relationship ending at this time. The truth is that when tensions are high, it’s not always the best time to process your emotions together. Don’t fear taking time to yourselves to calm down and think about where you stand. Nawal Alomari is a licensed counselor and clinical professional. “It’s like getting hired for a job that you know you’re not going to do well.” She shared her story with Bustle, “Why run yourself through the dirt? Take time to develop your skills romantically.”Even if it is not your decision to take a real “break,” don’t put pressure on yourself or your partner to get over things quickly. Allow yourself to grieve, process, and talk about it.

Make sure to check in with your partner and yourself

Communication is an essential ingredient for a relationship that will succeed. It’s also the key to getting through trust issues. Make sure to make a point of staying aware of what you’re feeling like the relationship dynamic shifts. You should also consistently check in on your partner to see how they’re feeling. Sexologist, Jess O’Reilly, Even monthly check ins are recommended to make sure you both have opportunities to share how you’re feeling without being in the middle of an argument.

Get assistance

If you hear “couples therapy,” you probably think of a couple who’s been married for years. Couples therapy is beneficial for all couples. It will also be beneficial for you and your partner to attend therapy on your own to get a grasp of what’s going on.

Are Relationships able to recover after a breakup?

(fizkes/Shutterstock.com)

Cheating changes the dynamics of your relationship and can make it difficult, if not impossible, to bring it back to a point that is satisfying for you both. Still, just because bouncing back takes work and commitment, it’s not an impossible feat. You can build long-lasting relationships with people who are able to persevere. (Just look at how Beyoncé bounced back after Lemonade!).

Cheating can be a sign that your relationship is over, no matter how painful it may seem. If you and your partner both decide to move forward together, it’s time to get to work repairing your dynamic. Begin by cutting off all contact with the partner you have cheated with. You might want to go one step further and ban them from your social media accounts. With this, you’ll need to make a promise to your partner and yourself that you won’t repeat what happened. As you navigate repairing your relationship, don’t be afraid to go to therapy or try new things. It is important to identify your goals and be honest about them.