Is it possible to stream The Super Mario Bros Movie?

Movies based on games don’t necessarily have the best track record and it’s hard to please both fans of the property and those unfamiliar with it. With The Super Mario Bros Movie, on the other hand, you’re not likely to find anybody who hasn’t encountered Nintendo‘s iconic plumber in some capacity.

Aaron Horvath directed the film and Michael Jelenic animated it computer-animated. The adventure movie follows Mario and Luigi as they embark on an epic journey, with Chris Pratt voicing Luigi and Charlie Day as their voices.

It’s a colourful and charming comedy for the whole family, but it’s worth asking whether you’ll be staying home or heading out to see it. So, here’s where to watch The Super Mario Bros Movie.

The Super Mario Bros Movie: Where can I watch it?

Only cinemas will show the Super Mario Bros Movie. It was released in cinemas on Wednesday, April 5th 2023, and isn’t available on streaming yet.

Three months after the movie’s theatrical release, movies are typically available for rental via streaming services such as Amazon Video. This is why we believe the movie will soon be available for rent at home, possibly as early as July 2023.

For now, you can only see it in the cinema.

Starring Anya Taylor-Joy as Seth Rogen, this film features Mario, Luigi and Princess Peach fighting Bowser. He plans to takeover the world, after the plumbers were taken away to the Mushroom Kingdom.

Cast of Super Mario Bros Movie

Below, you can see the main cast of The Super Mario Bros Movie along with the characters that they portray.

‘Still my favorite video game ever’

Matthew Fogel, the script writer of The Super Mario Bros Movie, opened up to us about his love for Mario during an interview Interview Script Magazine

“I grew up playing Super Mario Brothers. My first game was Super Mario World, which is still my favorite video game ever… Everyone who made this movie are just crazy Mario fanatics. There are more than 40 years worth of characters and lore. It was about choosing what you wanted to see, and then how you could express that idea cinematically.

He added: “There were obviously some tough choices, because if everything I loved about Mario was in the movie, the movie would be 18 hours long.”

