Sue Bird is a ‘Final word’ trash-talking college basketball, NBA stars

Sue Bird appeared in a Corona commercial with Vince Carter, Christian Laetner and Devin Booker.

Bird appears in the ad. “final word” on which shade of blue — or college basketball team — is elite.

Insider spoke to her about how the commercial was funny and clever. “change the way people look at things.”

Sue Bird knows the best color for college basketball.

The WNBA superstar talked trash with famous alums from three of the most dominant programs in the men’s game — Duke legend Christian Laettner, UNC great Vince Carter, and Kentucky standout Devin Booker — in a recent Corona commercialThis year’s March Madness will be airing.

After the trio of NCAA-turned-NBA stars made their respective cases for which school’s shade of blue is most elite, Bird — a two-time national champion with Geno Auriemma’s UConn Huskies — played a trump card referencing her “actually perfect, undefeated, if you will”Senior season left the men speechless.





Bird celebrates defeating Tennessee in the 2002 Final Four



Although the ad was not dated, “a fun way to represent your school, represent your shade of blue, if you will,”Bird explained to Insider that the words had a deeper meaning for her.

“It’s no secret that all of us in the world of women’s sports, every sport is trying hard to fight the inequalities and fight the inequities, but I do think there are different strategies to get that done,”Bird stated. “There are times where you have to scream it from the mountaintops, and there are times where you can just have fun with it and make really good, subtle points in a humorous way.

“This is what I love about this commercial.” she added.

Bird noted that allowing “For the woman in your room to finish her sentence” was an understated way of putting women’s college basketball — and women’s athletics in general — on the same plane as men’s sports.

“It is essential to me that people change their perspective on things and have different perspectives.” Bird said. “A commercial like this is a great example of how to do that in a big way.”

Bird’s relationship with Corona isn’t limited to the ad. The shoe lover has teamed with Corona to offer college basketball fans the chance at winning a mini refrigerator that will keep sneakers and beer cold. “on ice.”





Bird poses with Corona Fine Life Fridge



The Corona Fine Life Fridge — complete with Bird’s signature, a turntable for a pair of kicks, and LED lights for optimal display — will be up for grabs during Sweet 16 weekend.

“You go from my love of sneakers to my love of Corona,”Bird said. “Coronas need to stay fresh. We gotta keep Sue fresh — that’s part of my sneaker brand, if you will. So it was just this really fun way to bring it all together to get fans excited.”

Fans can throw their hat in the ring by tweeting at Corona with the hashtags #CoronaFineLifeFridge and #Giveaway from March 25 to March 28.