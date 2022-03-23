Miley Cyrus’ plane was struck with lightning by lightning. There is video of the collective gasp.

When it comes to setting out on an ideal journey, I can’t imagine many people would plan for an international flight at night that necessarily passes through thunderstorms. It’s just not the safest or least nerve-wracking way to travel, but obviously that kind of situation will happen whether pilots and travelers want it or not. Miley Cyrus and her crew were on a very unfortunate flight, flying over South America when the plane in which they were traveling was struck by lightning. Thankfully, it doesn’t appear that anyone was injured, as everyone made it through safely. But there’s definitely video footage of the strike, and the ensuing gasp from those around, that’s worthy of viewing.

For those who fear this kind of thing, the video isn't long or involved, but still quite a shocker, considering it involves something with a high a potential for danger as lightning striking a plane in mid-air.

It could have turned into an Almost Famous situation where everyone was sharing their wild confessions and telling stories they had never shared with anyone else.

Miley Cyrus shared the video and also assured fans that everyone was fine after an emergency landing. Fans were notified that she wouldn’t make it to the event. Asunciónico Festival in Asunción, Paraguay, for her performance on Wednesday. However, the festival had already faced problems when the first day was delayed due to severe storms.

No stranger to Make eye-catching photos Miley Cyrus also shared the picture of the location where the lightning struck the plane. It’s a very ugly wound. It’s easy to see why festival organizers decided to be smart and get over the damage.

Soulful pop stars are apparently just electric in that way, as fans might remember Lady Gaga's A Star Is Born Venice Film Festival 2018 screening being struck by lightning. Of course, lightning doesn't always have to be feared, like this amazing video of a Disney Park visitor wearing a Thor costume, but being safe is the most important thing.