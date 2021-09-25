Stunning photos show UK’s most scenic dog-walking spots – including Hadrian’s Wall

These mesmerising images show some of the most scenic places for dog walks in the UK – including the Yorkshire Dales, Hadrian’s Wall and Cheddar Gorge.

According to a survey of 2,000 UK dog owners the Yorkshire Dales was the most popular destination.

The South West is home to many of the best spots for dog walking, while some preferred locations were located near the coast (44%)

Two spots were taken by Cornwall in the top 5, while Doone Valley and Baggy Point made up the majority of the Devon entries.

It also emerged three in ten owners enjoy strolls by lakes, with the Lake District’s Derwentwater taking the second spot in the top 40.







(Image: Paul Harris/National Trust Images/SWNS)



The poll, commissioned by Devon-based natural pet food producer Forthglade, revealed a further 39 percent opt for walks in a forest, while 28 percent chose national parks.

It also found the choice of dog walk destination is heavily influenced by how safe it is for pups (46 percent), if there’s adequate space for them to be let off a lead (29 percent), and if it’s somewhere to connect with nature (26 percent).

Gerard Lovell, joint managing director at Forthglade, said: “We’re lucky to have so many picturesque places in the UK to enjoy walks with dogs.

“It’s important both owners and canine companions enjoy connecting with nature and discovering new places further afield from their usual route.”

Places with free parking (22 percent), dog-friendly cafés (14 percent) and somewhere for the dog to swim (15 percent) are also likely to impact on where dog walkers spend the day.

OnePoll conducted the survey. It also revealed that 46% of dog walkers felt that walking their dogs helped them with their mental and physical health. 24% went for longer walks during the day.







(Image: Solent News and Photography Agency/National Trust Images/SWNS)



The poll also revealed that nearly half (49 percent) have even chosen holiday locations based on the suitability for their pup, seeking out dog-friendly accommodation (61 percent), beaches (59 percent) and nearby walking spaces (55 percent).

And a quarter believe they get equally as excited for a walk as their dog, while 41 percent admitted they wouldn’t be as fit if they didn’t have their pet.

Half of those surveyed said they look for new places to go, and 40% prefer to explore different walks than the same ones.

Another 23 percent changed their routes more, while 11 percent walked with friends more often than before the pandemic.

Gerard Lovell added: “If there’s one thing that we’ve learnt this year, it’s that dogs have become even more precious to people, and are a true extension of the family.

“Daily walks and exercise with them hugely benefits the physical and mental wellbeing of both parties, nurturing deeper bonds between dogs and their owners.”

Over half of the top 40 locations in the survey are cared for, or partially cared for by Europe’s largest conservation charity, the National Trust.







(Image: Chris Lacey/National Trust Images/SWNS)



The charity, in partnership with the pet food maker, has launched the Dogs Welcome Project, which is committed to improving the facilities and experience for canine visitors and their humans.

Simon Reeve, an adventurer and National Trust member, created a video showing a dog walk at Arlington Court in Devon. It is a Regency house in a beautiful setting.

Simon Reeve said: “I think it’s brilliant that the team at Forthglade and the National Trust are working to ensure dogs and their humans are even more welcome at so many of the Trust’s properties, whilst also making sure there’s space for people who may not always want a dog bounding around them.





Join our brand new sister website TeamDogs today! You can upload a photo of your dog to our Top Dogs feed, and you can also share your advice.

“My dogs have taught me how to be more present, aware of nature, and draw fulfilment from every precious moment spent outdoors.

“Importantly, my dogs are essential to my mental health, and I always find the simple act of putting one foot in front of another a powerful mental tonic, and my dogs offer a profound psychological support.”

Ceinwen Paynton, from The National Trust, added: “Working together gives us a great opportunity to focus on our members with dogs and how to make visits even better for them, while balancing that with access for other visitors and nature conservation.

“We recognise that a large proportion of our members are dog owners – with this increasing over the last two years- and what an important way of accessing nature and green spaces dogs can be.”

TOP 40 MOST SCENIC DOG-WALKING ROUTES: