All of the Best and Worst Films Amy Adams Has Been in

She played Lois Lane in “Zach Snyder’s Justice League.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 71%

Summary: “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” is director Zack Snyder’s cut of the 2017 superhero movie and follows Batman (Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gadot), Aquaman (Momoa), Cyborg (Fisher), and the Flash (Miller) as they come together to save the world.

Adams played Lois Lane once more in the superhero movie.

Critics preferred this cut of the film over “Justice League,” but it still didn’t win over everyone.

“Four-plus hours is plenty of time for Snyder to have his say, yet he doesn’t appear willing to let it go. But justice has been served, and it’s time to move on,” Adam Graham wrote for The Detroit News.