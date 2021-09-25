Meghan Markle, Prince Harry & more Royal gossip

It’s been yet another wild week for the British royal family according to this week’s tabloids. Let’s break down all the most scandalous happenings. It was revealed last week that Prince Charles’ high-ranking aide resigned over allegations that he had participated in a scheme to cash-for-honors. According to reports, Queen Elizabeth plans to punish her oldest son and heir to the throne because of the scandal.

Another royal troublemaker, Meghan Markle, has apparently entered into a “lonely downward spiral” after facing several A-list snubs. In the meantime, Markle’s husband, Prince Harry has been enjoying his “new life” without her now that the two aren’t “joined at the hip” like they used to be, one outlet reported.

According to a report out of the National Enquirer, Queen Elizabeth is so furious over a recent cash for honors scandal connected to one of Prince Charles’ charities that she’s planning to cut him from the line of succession. “Frankly, it seems Charles is willing to do anything for money. That makes him vulnerable to being caught in another scandal if he becomes king,” According to a source, the outlet was told by a snitch.

Another report from the Enquirer says Meghan Markle is feeling lower than ever after her attempts to infiltrate A-list society resulted in snubs. Markle is apparently still smarting over not being invited to Barack Obama’s star-studded birthday party and has realized that she doesn’t even have a best friend anymore.

A report out of WHO claims Prince Harry has finally settled into American life, and his newfound contentment is a direct result of spending less time with his wife. Now that he’s not “joined at the hip” to Markle, he’s been able to get the “first taste of freedom” since he moved to LA.