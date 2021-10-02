Study shows that Covid-fearing couples have more fun sex than others.

FEARS over the Covid-19 pandemic boosted people’s love lives, a study shows.

The virus caused the craziest deaths in couples, and their libido rose.

1 Study shows that Covid-fearing couples have better and more adventurous sex. Credit: Getty

They were more sexually active, experienced more desire, and were more daring in the bedroom.

Psychologists at Lisbon University in Portugal found that some people who are facing their own death have more sex to preserve their genes.

Britain’s lockdown measures to limit the spread of Covid-19 are thought to have had a damaging effect on mental health.

A recent study revealed that there was a significant increase in anxiety and depression after the March 2020 national lockdown.

Many relationships can be put under tremendous strain by being confined to their homes.

However, the Journal of Sex Research’s latest study suggests that it can also be of benefit to others, particularly for couples who are afraid of the virus spreading.

Researchers quizzed 303 men/women in intimate relationships about their fear of Covid-19.

They also gathered data on libido and whether volunteers’ sex lives had got better or worse during the pandemic.

Results showed that the most worried about the global spread of this virus saw significant improvement.

However, the lives of those who accepted the pandemic with gusto did not change.

In a report on the findings researchers said: ‘Fear of Covid may actually have benefitted some relationships.

“Stress can often be negatively associated with sexual desire. However, the environment can paradoxically increase it.

“This may be particularly evident when people are forced to adjust their lifestyles in response to a life-threatening context.”

According to previous studies, one in five adults has tried out new activities while having sex with someone else because of lockdown.

Dr Abigael S, a London-based clinical psychologist said that for some people, the possibility of dying from the virus triggers an evolutionary reaction to reproduce.

“The risk of our own mortality motivates us to try to pass on our genes.

“But many people who are in danger or fearful look for comfort with their partners.

“Some people have seen significant improvements in their relationships with their partners through lockdown and the pandemic.

“But for others it has had the opposite effect.”