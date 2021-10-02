Gwyneth Paltrow, Colin Kaepernick, Diana

Sports and sex, as well as a Princess DianaAre you musical? Oh, my!

NetflixThe October slate of films includes Oscar-winning movies “An Inconvenient Truth,” “As Good as it Gets,” “Ghost,” “Gladiator” “Titanic”(all available streaming) and other titles that span many genres. Oscar winner Gwyneth Paltrow and artist Saweetie offer separate projects that aim to give viewers some education on sex. (Not to forget the third season of Teen Comedy last month. “Sex Education.”) Colin Kaepernick’s childhood is depicted in a limited series he co-created with filmmaker Ava DuVernay, and Princess Diana’s life is put to music in a filmed version of a Broadway play opening next month.

Fans of “You,” starring Penn Badgley as the unhinged Joe Goldberg, we should mention a new season begins Oct. 15. You’ll love the quirky dating show “If blind dates are your thing and you enjoy meeting people in fancy prosthetics,Sexy Beasts” will debut its second season in October 2007.

Here are nine titles to note when it comes new series or movies.

“Diana: The Musical”(soon streaming)

The life of Diana, Princess of WalesThe musical will open on Broadway November 2. Jeanna de Waal portrays the woman who would be dubbed the “people’s princess,”A cheating husband, relentless paparazzi, an eating disorder and a persistent paparazzi left her in turmoil.

“The Guilty”(now streaming

Joe Baylor, 9-1-1 operator (One morning)Jake GyllenhaalJoe () attempts to assist a crisis caller but quickly realizes that not everything Joe thought was true. Riley Keough, Peter Sarsgaard and Ethan Hawke are also among the stars in this thriller directed by Antoine Fuqua (“Training Day,” “Southpaw”

“Maid”(now streaming

Real-life mother-daughter duo Andie MacDowell and Margaret Qualley Act together for the first time in the limited series based on Stephanie Land’s 2019 USA TODAY best-selling memoir, “Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother’s Will to Survive.” Qualley plays Alex, a 25-year-old mom, who begins working for a maid service in an attempt to flee an abusive relationship.

“Bad Sport”(Oct.

The docuseries revisits six sports scandals – including the figure-skating controversy at the 2002 Olympics and race car driver Randy Lanier’s pot-smuggling enterprise – with interviews from the competitors, coaches and authorities involved.

“Baking Impossible”(Oct.

Bakers, teamed with engineers, are tasked with creating confections that are both tasty and structurally sound. Contestants are challenged to make edible boats and tasty miniature golf courses.

“Sex, Love & Goop”21 Oct.

Gwyneth Paltrow is going there – again! Goop founder returns to Netflix to host another informative series. (“Goop Lab,” a series exploring a wellness topic in each of its six episodes, premiered in January 2020.) “Sex, Love & Goop”To help couples improve, experts are recruited “through more pleasurable sex and deeper intimacy.”

“Sex: Unzipped”(26 Oct.)

“Tap In”Saweetie will talk about sex. The rapper teams with puppets to provide a sex education in this raunchy special featuring comedians Nikki Glaser, Michelle Buteau, Katherine Ryan and Sam Jay and experts including Dr. Ruth Westheimer.

“Hypnotic”(Oct. 27, 2008)

A woman (Kate Siegel) turns to an acclaimed hypnotist (Jason O’Mara) to work on herself but quickly sees that the sessions result in “unexpected and deadly consequences.”

“Colin in Black & White”(Oct. 29).

An ex-NFL player and activist Kaepernick narrates this drama, co-created with DuVernay, centered on the the athlete’s adolescence. This series examines the difficulties he faced when he was adopted by a White family as a Black child. Nick Offerman (“Parks and Recreation”Mary-Louise Parker and ).”Weeds”) portray Kaepernick’s adoptive parents and Jaden Michael (“The Get Down”) stars as the the young Kaepernick, who became an icon for his advocacy and kneeling during the national anthem in protest of the unfair treatment of people of color.

