YouTube TV will Keep NBCU Channels as Two Sides Near a New Deal

YouTube TV customers will continue to get NBCUniversal’s suite of cable channels and local NBC stations after the media conglom and Google have reached a tentative agreement.

According to a source familiar, Google and NBCU have reached an agreement. The NBCU-owned networks won’t be closing down. The original agreement was due to expire on Sept. 30, at midnight ET. However, the parties extended their temporary agreement while they worked to reach a long-term one.

After NBCU warned YouTube TV customers that they could lose USA Network, NBC and CNBC networks due to the stalled talks, the contract dispute escalated this week.

Google has claimed that NBCU is asking for higher rates than it charges YouTube TV’s pay-TV competitors. In addition, the internet giant said NBCU, as part of the deal, has been seeking to have YouTube TV bundle in Peacock Premium with the service, which would effectively double-charge customers for the same content (while requiring users to log in separately to Peacock’s apps).

NBCU stated that it was looking for “fair rates from Google for YouTube TV’s continued carriage of the only portfolio offering entertainment, Hispanic, news and sports networks.”

YouTube TV subscribers could lose their NBCU channels, including Bravo, CNBC and E!, NBC Sports California and NBC Sports Chicago, NBC Sports Philadelphia and NBC Sports Washington.