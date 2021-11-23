Students Claim Suspension in TikTok Challenge Participation

Viral posts claim that students from a Tennessee high school were suspended in TikTok challenges.

This trend saw pantomiming a gun, using a cell phone or hand as a prop.

The school district declined to confirm suspensions, but it confirmed that they were aware of Friday’s video.

Many viral TikTok videos claim that Clarksville high school students were expelled from school for participating in a TikTok trend where they used their cell phones or hands to draw guns at school.

As The Daily Dot reportedSeveral students from West Creek High School (WCHS), posted TikTok videos claiming that more than 50 students were suspended due to a TikTok TikTok video. This TikTok video was part of the “Suspended Students” campaign. “Who Want Smoke??”Platform promotes gun-pantomiming.

After months of increased attention to TikTok safety trends, schools and safety, the incident was a hoax. “slap a teacher”Social media allows for the spreading of challenges.

During the 2021-2022 school years, administrators have been panicking about Real TikTok challenges. “devious licks”Challenge, where students posted pictures of their classmates stealing school equipment. Clarksville Now reported by October that schools in Clarksville-Montgomery County, the district that includes WCHS, had over $20,000 worth of damage in relation to the challenge.

The original video appears that it was posted by TikTok user @0fficial.lilchriss, but is currently unavailable. @0fficial.lilchriss In a video that was viewed 2.5 million times, he said the same thing.A claim was made in which over 50 students were suspended. Another TikTok user posted a post claiming to be student.

Jessica Forman-Goldberg, the director of communications and marketing at Clarksville-Montgomery County School System (CMCSS), told Insider that CMCSS could not confirm details regarding disciplinary measures.

Forman-Goldberg confirmed that TikTok, which showed WCHS student’s videos, was indeed shown. “pantomiming actions involving weapons at school,”Friday, she said. She stated that administrators referred to a section of the District code of conductRefer to “Other Conduct Warranting Discipline,”This includes “any conduct which is disruptive, dangerous, harmful to the student or others”This is not explicitly stated in the code.

According to Posts from @0fficial.lilchriss Lexis Gambino (@lexisgambino) is an Instagram user who shared the story with The Daily Dot about her sister’s school experience.Police were also present at the event and spoke to students. Insider spoke with Officer Scott Beaubien from Clarksville Police Department. He said that Clarksville Police officers were working on a number of projects. “walk through”They were invited to speak to students at the school about the dangers of online challenges.

@official.lilchriss claimed in a followup video about the incident, that a policeman told students that they could face a felony charge and/or jail time for the video. Gambino said that her mother and sister were present at a meeting where students were suspended. She The Daily DotStudents were told by an officer that he would not approve of them doing it at school if he was present. “he’d shoot them and go straight home to his family,”He allegedly told a student that he would keep her safe. “on his radar.”Gambino did no immediate respond to inquiries for comment.

Beaubien answered the question about these allegations. “according to staff members at West Creek HS and officers present, comments made by CPD officers were appropriate and professional.”

Forman-Goldberg told Insider that the district and law enforcement had “communicated with families earlier in the year regarding the consequences of social media challenges performed on school grounds.”

Insider reached out to Gambino and @0fficial.lilchriss for comment but they did not respond immediately.

More stories are available from Insider’s Digital Culture desk.