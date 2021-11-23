Fox will air a new episode of 9-1-1 after a break.

The first part of 9-1-1’s fifth season has been packed with near-death experiences for the heroes and civilians of Los Angeles, and the next episode isn’t exactly going to be a safe one for the firefighters and paramedics of the 118. The show’s fifth season should be thrilling, but fans are anxious to see what it has in store for them. It’s time to say goodbye to your character : 9-1-1Take a short break.

Instead of airing a new episode like usual in the fall season on Monday nights, November 22 won’t feature any 9-1-1Fox has action. The show is taking a week off from the previous episode on November 15, and won’t be back with a new case for the 118 until November 29. The good news is that the show’s return should be pretty thrilling.

Season 5’s next installment will be called “Past is Prologue,”The heroes of the 118 will also be in danger on the field Some personal concerns . Plus, Athena – who has had an Season 5 is already intense enough – will have a new storyline of her own. The episode description gives some clues as to what’s coming!

“Past is Prologue” will see Bobby and the rest of his crew rushing to the scene of an abandoned oil well that has erupted in the middle of a street… which is unfortunately right in downtown Los Angeles. It sounds like a difficult emergency, even for veterans first responders. Oil can cause serious problems and that should limit the tools they have to perform rescues.

And the abandoned oil well sinkhole won’t be the only arc of the hour. Athena will be focusing on a case which has been inactive for more than three decades and involves the robbery a casino. Buck’s relationship with Taylor will Evidently, the past few months have been difficult. that has seemingly been a long time coming, and he’s afraid that their romance will be ending. As for Hen, a man from her mom’s past will come into her present. Check out the promo for what’s in store:

It seems that it does 9-1-1Michael has left us and we are looking forward to getting back to business as usual. His departure was not finalized and he has strong ties with LA through his family. Rockmond Dunbar, actor, has been reported to have left may mean that Michael won’t be back any time soon, short of changes to how production implements COVID protocols.