Seizures: Types, Causes, Treatment

When there is abnormal electrical activity within the brain, it’s called a seizure.

Different types of seizures can occur depending on the extent and location of brain activity affected.

If you are seizing someone, make sure they roll on their side and note how long it takes.

Seizures happen when the normal electrical activity of your brain is disrupted. Interrupted. This can cause unconsciousness, uncontrollable shaking, and lip-smacking.

It all depends on which part of the brain is affected. If the brain area responsible for movement is affected then you might feel your muscles tighten up.

About One in ten peopleAlmost everyone will experience at most one seizure during their lifetime. LastFrom 30 seconds to 2 minutes

But not all seizures are created equal. Different types of seizures can cause different symptoms.

Below are the six types of seizures.

1. Focal seizure

A focal seizure refers to a seizure in which only one area of the brain is affected. Holly Skinner, DOAdventHealth’s neurologist, Dr. Judith L. Harwood.

There are two types of focal seizures. They identify whether the person loses conscious.

Focal impaired awareness seizures : LoseAwareness or consciousness of your surroundings.

: LoseAwareness or consciousness of your surroundings. Focal aware seizures: AlertYou will be able and able remember the events of the seizure. However, your emotions and senses may be altered. impaired.

2. Febrile seizure

A fever can occur in anyone. Trigger febrile seizures in Children aged 3 months to 6 Years. This type of generalized seizure is found in approximately 2% to 5 %Children under 5 years old

Medical term: A generalized seizure occurs when abnormal electrical activity is detected in all brain areas.

The symptoms include uncontrollable shaking in both arms and legs, rigid limbs, eye-rolling and loss of consciousness. They usually last for less than fifteen minutes.

Children who have prolonged seizures lasting longer than 30 minutes or more are at risk. A 30%-40% riskEpilepsy can occur at any age. Moreover, long-lasting seizures, aka status epilepticus, It goes upThe risk of repeat seizures.

3. Tonic and atonic seizure

Generalized seizures include tonic and atonic seizures. AffectThe muscles are different, however.

Tonic seizures This is when the whole body or a limb becomes stiff in a flash.

This is when the whole body or a limb becomes stiff in a flash. Atonic seizuresThis could be a sudden sensation in a particular area or across the body. Lossof muscle tone and goes lumb, Sarita Maturu (DO)The Ohio State University Wexner Health Center, Dr. Judith A.

Note: Seizures, in general, may be triggeredFlashing lights, high fever, stroke, head trauma or severe headaches.

Individuals may experience a loss of consciousness during either an atonic or tonic seizure. awarenessOr consciousnessWhere they could collapse and potentially Hurt themselves. They last approximately for around 15To 20It takes less than a second

4. Clonic seizure

Clonic seizures last between a few seconds and a minute, and can be very severe. CharacterizedRepeated and rhythmic jerking to the neck, face, limbs or entire body.

Depending on how much brain function is affected, the jerking could occur on either one side of the body or both. A seizure that affects the whole brain can cause loss of consciousness or impaired awareness.

Although it is more common in infants, generalized seizures can also occur in all ages.

5. Tonic-clonic seizure (Grand mal)

Tonic-clonic seizure is now the term for what was previously known as grand mal seizures.

This new name is more representative of what they entail: Tonic-clonic seizures IncludeBoth tonic and clonic seizures can be triggered by these symptoms:

First, the muscles tighten, and then there is an abrupt shift in awareness or loss, similar to a tonic seizures.

The limbs then jerk quickly and rhythmically, just as during a clonic seizure.

“Some CausesSkinner states that generalized seizures due to tonic-clonic seizure are caused by genetics or strokes, head injury, tumors brain infections, strokes, or other inflammatory conditions. “Generalized tonic-clonic seizures typically are rare and can occur at any age, but peak in early childhood or adolescence.”

Note: A generalized, tonic-clonic seizure refers to Most commonPatients with epilepsy experience this type.

6. Absence seizure (Petit mal)

Absence seizures (previously known as petit mal seizures) are short periods of consciousness that last around a minute. Five to ten second.

It is causedA brief, abnormal electrical activity that occurs in both the left and right sides of your brain. RepeatOver and over they can develop symptoms such as staring at the ceiling with a blank stare, flapping of the eyelids, eyes turning upwards, lip-smacking, or fluttering.

Children aged 4-14 years old are more likely to experience absence seizures. Around 70%Around 30% of children who have experienced them will be able to get over it by the time they turn 18. 30% of those who have seizures may need long-term medication to manage their symptoms.

How to help someone who is experiencing a seizure

It is crucial to know what to do if you see someone suffering from a seizure. Here are some tips. A few tipsTo help them:

Experts agree that it is a good idea. Common misconceptionYou must stop the seizure victim from swallowing their tongue.

“Putting something in someone’s mouth while they are having a seizure can actually lead to choking, and putting your own fingers in someone’s mouth could lead to severe injury of your own hand. You cannot swallow your tongue,”Maturu.

Note: Any seizure lasting longer than five minutes It is necessaryIt is important to seek immediate medical attention if you are experiencing any of these symptoms. LeadPermanent brain damage or death

Insider’s takeaway

A sudden electrical disturbance in your brain can cause seizures. This could be caused by high fever, brain tumors, or head trauma. There are many types of seizures.

Do not try to stop a seizure-prone person from moving or put anything in their mouth.

“It’s important to remember that seizures are treatable. If someone is having seizures despite taking seizure medication, you should call their doctor immediately and they should be seen at a dedicated epilepsy center,”Skinner.