Irish soda bread is a staple of Irish homes, especially around St. Patrick’s Day.





Irish soda bread is one the most well-known foods from Ireland.



Irish soda bread, contrary to what its name suggests, actually has the consistency and texture of a scone. This is at least partly due to the fact it contains a lot of sugar. Irish soda bread can be made leavened with baking sodaInstead of traditional yeast.

According to historians, bread was an affordable staple that people could eat in poverty-stricken Ireland between the 19th and 20th centuries. Society for the Preservation of Irish Soda Bread. However, Native Americans actually created the recipeIt inspired many Irish immigrants to return it to Ireland.

Traditional recipes call for flour, buttermilk, salt, baking powder, and baking soda. But, you can also use honey, sugar or fruit in other recipes.